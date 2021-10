The Milwaukee Bucks unquestionably have one of the best starting fives entering the 2021-22 NBA season. It is relatively the same as last year, except they will be without their starting small forward from their championship run in P.J. Tucker. Of course, the fan-favorite took his talents to South Beach in free agency, leaving the team without a player that would have competed for a starting spot. Still, it is not like Tucker’s absence leaves the Bucks without any options. This roster is still loaded with talented names, especially up front, and head coach Mike Budenholzer should have no problem in piecing together a formidable lineup. With that being said, here is a ranking of the Bucks’ projected 2021-22 starting five.

NBA ・ 2 HOURS AGO