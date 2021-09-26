CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia's Gazprom is ready to boost gas sales to Europe - Ifx cites Kremlin

MOSCOW, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Russian energy giant Gazprom is ready to increase gas supplies to Europe, Interfax news agency cited a Kremlin spokesman on Sunday.

Dmitry Peskov also said, according to the news agency, that Gazprom is interested in more gas supply contracts with Europe. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Toby Chopra)

