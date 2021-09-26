CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

BOOKS: Let off some steam with new cookbook

By Jane Ammeson Times correspondent
NWI.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven before COVID, life often stressed us to the max. “That was when we just had to deal with such stresses as wildfires, climate change, partisan politics, mass shootings, systemic racism and just minor daily irritations,” Rachel Levin tells me over the phone during a conversation about her newest book, "Steamed: A Catharsis Cookbook for Getting Dinner and Your Feelings on the Table" (Running Press 2021; $20), co-written with Tara Duggan.

www.nwitimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
wyso.org

Book Nook: The Pocket Pawpaw Cookbook by Sara Bir

This is pawpaw season. Right now. Here in southern Ohio these delicious native fruits are ready to eat. The season doesn't last long and the fruit does not travel well. If you find a ripe wild pawpaw as you are walking along in the woods you'll probably want to eat it right there at the spot where you found it. Or, you can take some pawpaws home and try out some of Sara Bir's pawpaw recipes.
GREENE COUNTY, OH
GeekTyrant

Enjoy Some Xenomorph-Style Food With This ALIEN-Inspired Cookbook

A new cookbook is coming out that features food inspired by the Alien film franchise. There’s a lot of interesting food here that you can make that looks like all kinds of Xenomorph deliciousness! While the food looks a little gut-wrenching, I’m sure that it tastes good and It’s the perfect kind of food to make during the Halloween season!
RECIPES
Space.com

Satisfy your hunger with these five dishes hatched from the new 'Alien: The Official Cookbook' (exclusive)

Ridley Scott's classic sci-fi horror hybrid, "Alien," might not immediately come to mind when thinking of fun menu planning, especially when recalling Kane's stomach-churning chestburster scene while the Nostromo crew was having a final meal before returning to cryosleep. Nevertheless, London-based Titan Books is serving up a mouthwatering new cookbook...
RECIPES
stlmag.com

Helen Fletcher releases new cookbook, 'Craving Cookies'

Helen Fletcher, a professional baker and pastry chef for more than 30 years (and an SLM contributor) has just published a new cookbook, Craving Cookies: The Quintessential American Cookie Book. The book makes its official debut October 1. Anyone who’s tasted Fletcher's baking—whether on the dessert cart at Tony’s; her...
UNIVERSITY CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachel Levin
The Independent

Rick Stein is ripping up the rulebook in his new cookbook

Rick Stein has won countless accolades for his food over the years, but one of his greatest achievements came during the first lockdown of 2020. His wife’s 98-year-old grandmother, Betty, had gone off her food – until Stein started hosting weekly family dinners. “She made an exception for my food,” the 74-year-old says with glee. “She had lots of it, she really tucked in. If we cook, we all love it if it’s clear people enjoyed what you’re cooking. And a 98-year-old tucking in with great gusto was quite special.”
RECIPES
flicksandfood.com

New Cookbook “Five-Ingredient Dinners” is a Winner

New Cookbook from America’s Test Kitchen is a Cookbook for Your Real Life and Busy Days. This new cookbook, Five-Ingredient Dinners from America’s Test Kitchen, is one you will thank me for. When I saw the title of this book, I knew I needed to give it a try. Some days it seems like I don’t even have time to heat water. So making a good meal using only five ingredients sounds simple enough, right? There is most likely at least one recipe in this book that calls for ingredients I already have on hand. And there was!
RECIPES
food24.com

The Lazy Makoti is back with a new cookbook and we’re excited

The concept of a “lazy makoti” (a lazy bride) is a catchy, amusing and endearing sentiment. When attached to a cookbook brimming with deliciousness and thoughtful practicality, it speaks to the dormant or overt “lazy makotis” in many of us (married or unmarried) needing a hand with the anxieties of the kitchen.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jews#Cookbook#Covid#Running Press 2021#Times#Anger Management#Human Resources
Thrillist

Let Tarot Cards Decide Your Next Meal Using This New Cookbook

With many home cooks propping up a phone on the kitchen counter to learn a new dish, recipe cards are mostly a thing of the past. But could tarot cards be in the cooking future?. Though the divination decks might seem an unlikely source of inspiration for our next meal,...
RECIPES
SFGate

Book World: Let's talk about the best sword and sorcery books

Classic sword and sorcery stories have a special place in our hearts. To those unfamiliar with the genre, sword and sorcery tales usually follow the adventures of a solitary hero or heroine in a fantasy landscape peopled with supernatural beings - witches, wizards and monsters. If you've watched "The Witcher," then you get the idea. Join us as we stroll (sword in hand!) through the history of the field and look at some notable titles that might have escaped your notice.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Recipes
Texas Monthly

A New Cookbook Translates Italian Flavors for Texan Kitchens

Laurel Evans has made a career of teaching Italians about American cuisine. The cookbook author was born and raised in Boerne, but moved to Milan when she fell in love with and eventually married an Italian, photographer Emilio Scoti. Through her blog Un’Americana in Cucina and her cookbooks Buon Appetito America!, American Bakery, and La Cucina Tex-Mex, she has spent years showing her adopted homeland that food in the U.S. is more than just hamburgers and hot dogs. And now she’s flipping the equation: her first book in English, Liguria, the Cookbook: Recipes From the Italian Riviera, coming September 28, aims to show us that Italians eat more than pizza and pasta.
TEXAS STATE
Medical News Today

Some of the best self-help books in 2021

We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. Self-help books may benefit people experiencing certain mental health conditions, as they can provide techniques and strategies to tackle difficult situations, moods, and feelings.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
scottsdale.org

Scottsdale chef pens new cookbook

Chef Scott Conant has been delighting diners with his award-winning cuisine for 35 years and has captivated audiences with his tenure as a judge on the Food Network shows “Chopped” and “Chopped Sweets.”. Now, Conant, who recently settled in Scottsdale, is inspiring other cooks with his latest cookbook, titled “Peace,...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
cowboysindians.com

Trisha Yearwood’s New Cookbook

Trisha Yearwood's new cookbook comes out just in time for comfort-food season, and we've got recipes and stories and an expert recipe. Just in time for comfort season, country music star, Food Network star, and No. 1 best-selling author Trisha Yearwood is releasing her new cookbook, Trisha’s Kitchen: Easy Comfort Food for Friends and Family.
RECIPES
primenewsghana.com

I'm 22 and I'm in love with a married 40-year-old man

Love has no boundaries. All the folklores, ancient poems and stories that sing praises of beautiful love stories are worth a read. That’s where I got my love for romantic and unique love stories. I loved to read books that made me believe in love and like a lovestruck puppy, I wanted to find my soulmate in the nooks and corners of the city’s libraries. It was my own little fantasy.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy