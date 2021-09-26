BOOKS: Let off some steam with new cookbook
Even before COVID, life often stressed us to the max. “That was when we just had to deal with such stresses as wildfires, climate change, partisan politics, mass shootings, systemic racism and just minor daily irritations,” Rachel Levin tells me over the phone during a conversation about her newest book, "Steamed: A Catharsis Cookbook for Getting Dinner and Your Feelings on the Table" (Running Press 2021; $20), co-written with Tara Duggan.www.nwitimes.com
Comments / 0