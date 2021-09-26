BOOKS: Let off some steam with new cookbook

New Cookbook from America’s Test Kitchen is a Cookbook for Your Real Life and Busy Days. This new cookbook, Five-Ingredient Dinners from America’s Test Kitchen, is one you will thank me for. When I saw the title of this book, I knew I needed to give it a try. Some days it seems like I don’t even have time to heat water. So making a good meal using only five ingredients sounds simple enough, right? There is most likely at least one recipe in this book that calls for ingredients I already have on hand. And there was!

