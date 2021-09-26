CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community Newsletter: Anti-racism in clinical practice, bilingualism and autism

By Chelsey B. Coombs
spectrumnews.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHello, and welcome to this week’s Community Newsletter! I’m your host, Chelsey B. Coombs, Spectrum’s engagement editor. I want to remind you of a new Spectrum survey about how autism researchers are approaching scientific conferences through the end of the year. Are you ready to get back to the unique in-person experience of the Society for Neuroscience conference? Or will you be watching the action from your lab (or couch)? We would be grateful if you would share your thoughts.

www.spectrumnews.org

Harvard Health

Symposium encourages ‘anti-racism’ focus for public health

FXB event highlights research on health disparities spurred by structural racism, and the need for findings to inform policymaking. September 29, 2021 – More than a dozen experts at the intersection of race and public health recently gathered for a virtual symposium to discuss structural racism’s negative impacts on health and how public health research can help inform policy change aimed at advancing health equity.
HOLAUSA

Bilingual mental health resources for the Latinx community

According to a report from Mental Health America, the Latinx community is seen as “happy people” by 66% of the United States population. However, mental health is an issue that affects over ten million Latinos/nas/ne. In 2020, 16% of people reported having a mental illness. It is essential to highlight...
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
EatThis

Forgetting This One Thing Can Mean You Have Dementia

Dementia is a much-feared condition associated with aging. But it's becoming more common, simply because more of us are living longer. According to the World Health Organization, dementia cases are expected to triple from their current rate by the year 2050. Although the disease is progressive and there is currently no cure, treatments are available to slow its progression if at all possible. The key is early detection. In particular, forgetting one thing might mean you're developing dementia. Read on to find out more, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
sanfernandosun.com

Cancer Patients Join Oncologist Who Releases Results of COVID-19 Vaccine/Cancer Study

On the heels of his study, Dr. James Berenson — an oncologist specializing in multiple myeloma —announced his latest findings and with his cancer patients, shared their challenging experiences during this pandemic. The patients addressed the many safety concerns and strict measures that still must be taken as COVID-19 cases...
healththoroughfare.com

More Than 30,000 Women Have Reported An Alteration In Their Menstrual Cycle After Receiving The COVID-19 Vaccine

After receiving the COVID-19 vaccination, 30,000 women claimed their periods changed. Per an article in the British Medical Journal, an investigation is necessary to determine why this happens. Menstrual cycles may be more severe or delayed due to immunological responses and do not constitute a risk to your health, doctors warn.
EatThis

Don't Take This Supplement Anymore, Experts Warn

Based on recent scientific evidence, many health experts are lukewarm to reluctant to recommend taking multivitamins or supplements. (The exceptions are vitamin C and vitamin D, which Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious-disease expert, has publicly recommended, saying good data indicates they may help improve immunity.) Multivitamins, in particular, have come under increased skepticism in recent years, after a major 2019 meta-analysis at Johns Hopkins involving 450,000 people found that they don't lower your risk of heart disease, cancer, cognitive decline, death after a heart attack or stroke, or early death in general.
Woman's World

The Sneaky Cause of Memory Loss That Could Lead to Dementia — And 3 Ways to Prevent It

New research suggests memory loss is an early symptom of high blood pressure. Here, easy ways to lower your risk of blood pressure problems and eliminate brain blips. Hypertension has long been known as a “silent” disease, but new research shows that it does have one surprising early symptom: memory loss. “Prior research shows that high blood pressure is a key risk factor in developing dementia later in life,” says Natasha Bhuyan, M.D., a family physician in Phoenix. “These findings indicate that blood pressure plays a role in memory as early as age 50.” Indeed, adults with high blood pressure were four times more likely to develop early memory loss. Why? Blood pressure–related problems can lead to loss of blood flow to the brain, starving brain cells of the oxygen and nutrients they need to function properly. Prescription medications are the gold standard for high blood pressure, but the drugs aren’t without side effects, ranging from insomnia to dizziness. The good news: You can take steps to tackle hypertension and reduce brain blips today with these natural strategies.
MedicalXpress

Researchers find that combining melatonin with vancomycin reduces kidney failure

A study by researchers at the Rutgers Ernest Mario School of Pharmacy finds that melatonin significantly reduces kidney failure in people being treated with the antibiotic vancomycin. The study, published in the journal Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy, examined 303 hospital patients being treated with vancomycin and found that 101 who...
