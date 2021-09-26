CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

2021-2022 NCAA Previews: #12 Arizona Men Get Big Boost With Fail’s Fifth Year

By Robert Gibbs
swimswam.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wildcats get a boost this season as Brooks Fail, their leading individual scorer last season, returns for a fifth year. Archive photo via. After a one year-hiatus to the uncertainty surrounding the 2020-2021 season, our college previews back! We’ll be previewing the 2021-2022 seasons for the top 12 men’s and women’s programs from the 2021 NCAA Division I Championships – stay tuned to our College Swimming Previews channel to catch all 24.

swimswam.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Michigan State
Local
Arizona Sports
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona College Sports
The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
The Hill

Judge questions private enforcement of Texas abortion law

A federal judge questioned Texas's recently enacted law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy as the state clashed with the federal government in court Friday over the Justice Department's effort to block the measure. U.S. District Court Judge Robert Pitman gave few signs during a Friday hearing about how...
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noah Reid
The Hill

Women's March holding first post-Trump event this weekend

The Women’s March on Saturday will hold its first rally since former President Trump left office, signaling a new era for the organization that was one of the largest movements to oppose Trump. Saturday’s march will take place in a number of cities, with the headlining march happening in Washington,...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy