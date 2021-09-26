2021-2022 NCAA Previews: #12 Arizona Men Get Big Boost With Fail’s Fifth Year

The Wildcats get a boost this season as Brooks Fail, their leading individual scorer last season, returns for a fifth year. Archive photo via. After a one year-hiatus to the uncertainty surrounding the 2020-2021 season, our college previews back! We’ll be previewing the 2021-2022 seasons for the top 12 men’s and women’s programs from the 2021 NCAA Division I Championships – stay tuned to our College Swimming Previews channel to catch all 24.