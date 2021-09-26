CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who's Worried About the State of Online Advertising? The NSA and CIA, For Starters.

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this year, a report from CNET explored the current state of ad blockers. Among the data cited within was a study from the software company Blockthrough, which estimated that 40% of adults in the United States make use of some ad-blocking technology. That might not come as much of a surprise to you — but another recent report at Vice offers a fascinating window into some of the people and organizations utilizing ad-blocking technology.

The CIA and NSA use ad-blockers because they’re just as vulnerable as you are

For many people, having an ad-blocker can help get rid of annoying ads that tend to pop up and take over the screen when browsing the web. As it turns out, ad-blocking is actually a good idea for other reasons, and the majority of the U.S. Intelligence Community (IC) utilizes ad-blocker to protect themselves from hackers.
FBI, NSA And CIA Use Ad Blockers To Protect Against Targeted Advertising

The U.S. federal intelligence agencies such as the National Security Agency (NSA), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) have quietly installed ad blockers to prevent potential security threats from online advertising. According to a letter addressed to the Office of Management and Budget (OMB),...
Appeals Court Says State Secrets Privilege Means NSA Can Avoid Wikimedia Foundation’s Unlawful Surveillance Allegations

The Snowden leaks exposing NSA dragnet surveillance prompted a lot of litigation. Cast a wide enough net and you’re bound to snag it on some people’s rights. The Wikimedia Foundation was one of several parties who sued over the NSA’s seemingly unconstitutional collection efforts, targeting the agency’s “upstream” harvesting of all data and communications straight from internet backbones.
The NSA and CIA Use Ad Blockers Because Online Advertising Is So Dangerous

Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. Lots of people who use ad blockers say they do it to block malicious ads that can sometimes hack their devices or harvest sensitive information on them. It turns out, the NSA, CIA, and other agencies in the U.S. Intelligence Community (IC) are also blocking ads potentially for the same sorts of reasons.
CISA, NSA: Here's how to bolster VPN security

The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the National Security Agency (NSA) have released a joint guidance document to help businesses select and harden virtual private network (VPN) solutions. “VPN servers are entry points into protected networks, making them attractive targets. Multiple nation-state advanced persistent threat (APT) actors...
The investigation into the Russia investigation isn't going well

The investigation into Donald Trump's Russia scandal, led by former Special Counsel Robert Mueller, led to a series of striking findings: The former president's political operation in 2016 sought Russian assistance, embraced Russian assistance, capitalized on Russian assistance, lied about Russian assistance, and took steps to obstruct the investigation into Russian assistance.
FACT CHECK: Did Joe Biden Fake His COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shot ‘In A Fake White House’?

An image shared on Instagram claims President Joe Biden faked his COVID-19 vaccine booster shot “in a fake White House.”. Photos and videos show Biden did not fake his COVID-19 vaccine booster shot. While receiving his third dose, he sat in front of a backdrop located in the South Court Auditorium in the White House complex that has been used for previous events.
Secret State Department Report Suggests Likely Cause of Havana Syndrome

A secret report from the State Department concluded that the likely cause of the mysterious Havana Syndrome is not nefarious microwaves, as officials have publicly hypothesized, BuzzFeed News reports. The source of the unexplained cocktail of neurological symptoms may be something you might hear on any given evening: crickets. A scientific advisory board, the JASON group, authored the report for the bureau in 2018, two years after the first reported incident of Havana Syndrome. The report reads, “No plausible single source of energy (neither radio/microwaves nor sonic) can produce both the recorded audio/video signals and the reported medical effects. We believe the recorded sounds are mechanical or biological in origin, rather than electronic. The most likely source is the Indies short-tailed cricket.”
FACT CHECK: Did The Cyber Ninjas Audit Report Say The 2020 Election Should Not Be Certified?

A viral Instagram post claims the Cyber Ninjas audit report said the 2020 presidential election should not be certified. The “executive summary” document appears to have been fabricated, as drafts obtained by local media outlets and the final copy submitted to the state Senate do not contain a recommendation that the election should not be certified. Cyber Ninjas, the firm contracted for the audit, said in a press release it was fake.
Biden Administration says it has "no legal authority to hold Afghans." Now, over 700 have disappeared.

The Biden Administration and Immigration experts have agreed, "Afghans who leave the bases without notice are not breaking U.S. laws, and military officials have no legal authority to hold law-abiding Afghans against their will at any of the eight locations hosting 53,000 Afghans." This is because the administration did not set any boundaries when they decided to bring tens of thousands of refugees into the U.S.

