New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): Paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said Bapu's principles are globally relevant and give strength to millions. "Tributes to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary. I bow to respected Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. The life and ideals of Pujya Bapu will continue to inspire every generation of the country to walk on the path of duty. His noble principles are globally relevant and give strength to millions, " tweeted Prime Minister Modi.

INDIA ・ 12 HOURS AGO