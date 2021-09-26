CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drilling report: Sept. 12 to 18, 2021

Longview News-Journal
 6 days ago

County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location. Cass Stetson Petroleum Corp. McCray, Will/1 Linden, East Frazier, E. oil 10700 3 miles northeast of Kildare. Harrison Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. C.M. Abney ‘A’ HV Unit B/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Holloway, S. gas 13000 2.5 miles southwest of Waskom. Harrison Rockcliff...

www.news-journal.com

ENERGY INDUSTRY
