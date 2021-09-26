I Brewed My Own Aqua Tofana in Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator

So, nonfungible tokens, or NFTs — they are a thing. That’s about the extent of my knowledge, and I stubbornly refuse to learn more, but Trace Network Labs is working to reinvent the space. The company says that NFTs will become much more than digital art, “transforming into a necessary part of a multi-layered virtual experience that changes how we think about digital luxury goods.” Sounds neat, if true, for sure. This is why Trace Network Labs wants to “create a gateway that allows brands and customers to carry their lifestyle goods into any metaverse.” Again, I have no idea how else to phrase this information, but if you are nodding along and totally get it, here is more:

DRINKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO