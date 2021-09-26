CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
I Brewed My Own Aqua Tofana in Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator

By Josh Speer
heypoorplayer.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePotion Craft: Alchemist Simulator lets me live out my apothecary fantasies. One of Bailey Sarian’s most iconic Murder, Mystery, and Makeup Mondays (sa na sa, sa na sa, sa na SA SA sa na… SAAAAAAAA) dives deep into the scandalous and sordid life of alchemist Giulia Tofana, who “turned her makeup business into a poison factory” in the 17th century. By combining arsenic, lead, and belladonna, Giulia Tofana created a poison that looked like regular cosmetics and sold it to women who, in an effort to escape an abusive marriage, would administer a drop every few nights in their husband/victim’s food. They’d soon fall ill and eventually pass due to this concoction, with coroners none the wiser, finding no evidence of poison in their systems. Appropriately called “Aqua Tofana,” this product directly lead to the deaths of at least 600 men before Giulia was eventually discovered and executed.

