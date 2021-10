Fans of the Samsung Galaxy Note series were left disappointed this year as the Korean smartphone maker has skipped the Note series for 2021. To make up for it, Samsung has added S Pen support to more devices such as the Galaxy S21 Ultra and the Z Fold 3. However, the biggest problem is that the S Pen is offered as an add-on and you don’t have an elegant way to keep it when it is not in use. That may soon change with the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and this could be the real Galaxy Note 20 Ultra successor that fans are waiting for.

