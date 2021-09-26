‘Worth preserving’: Klickitat County’s Stonehenge monument selected for National Register of Historic Places

The significance of the concrete, steel and tin facsimile of the ancient British monument Stonehenge near Goldendale, Washington, likely came from a mistake. “Some of these stones mark the summer and winter solstice,” reads an article in the May 26, 1918, edition of The Spokesman-Review, announcing the plans for the Maryhill Stonehenge. “One stone, called the ‘altar stone,’ was probably used for the sacrifice of victims to a heathen god of war.”