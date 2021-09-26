CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Column: Learning how to deal with grief

By Jamie Berry
The Norman Transcript
The Norman Transcript
 6 days ago
Today marks a sad anniversary in my life, one I wish I didn’t have to acknowledge.

One year ago today, my husband suffered sudden cardiac arrest at home early that morning. Unfortunately, he didn’t make it.

Previously, my husband had successfully received a heart transplant in May 2019. However, he suffered a major rejection episode, followed by a sudden seizure and cardiac arrest in mid-June 2019, leading to him staying in the hospital seven and half weeks. Ultimately, doctors have had no explanation for the two cardiac arrest episodes.

Just over a week later, I lost my grandfather following various health problems after he was admitted in the hospital.

Since these tragedies, myself, my young son and our family have been dealing with grief in our own ways.

I know we are not alone in experiencing tragedy. Other people in the community and worldwide have suffered personal losses, too.

However, I have come to recognize that learning to navigate through grief is necessary in order to move forward.

There are several things I have come to learn since last year.

First, it’s OK to ask for and receive help, both from a trained counselor and family and friends. Don’t be afraid to talk to others and unload your sorrows. Not only can they offer a shoulder to cry, they might also be able to offer helpful words of wisdom, maybe even from their own past traumas.

This goes hand in hand with finding a support system of people who can help lift you up and encourage you. Starting early spring, the ladies at my church re-formed a weekly Bible study group. I have attended since it began and have found additional support and kinship within this group.

Some of the ladies previously have experienced loss of a spouse and have found their own new normals, which gives me hope that I can one day do the same.

Likewise, my grandmother and myself can understand each other even more because we are both going through the same type of loss together, even though we live hours apart.

Additionally, if you are a person of faith like myself, you can seek counsel, support and consolation from a higher power and seek peace, even in hard circumstances.

It’s also important to take moments to cry or express sadness. If sadness is not somewhat regularly addressed, emotions build up and can possibly erupt all at once. There are times I have found myself too busy to grieve for days, maybe even weeks, but the sorrow always catches up with me and has to be expressed eventually.

It’s also important to get out and be near others, be it family, close friends or pets. Following the arrival of COVID-19 last year, the world practically shut down and everyone quarantined for a period. Some are still quarantined or have started to do so again due to increasing COVID-19 case numbers.

After my husband’s death, I wanted friends and family to be near me. Thoughts, prayers and calls were fine to a point, but you can’t hug a picture, and air hugs just don’t cut it.

If there are health concerns due to the pandemic, you could ask visitors to wear masks, follow social distancing and/or have COVID-19 vaccinations. Even having them in the same vicinity with precautions helps, too.

Also, getting outside and taking in sunlight can possibly brighten your spirits and help you realize there is more to life than your current circumstances. You can work through this and start moving forward. It could be one of the hardest challenges you’ve had to face, but you can get through it.

Next, it’s important to find a new routine or shift your focus. Performing daily tasks can help in lifting long-term grief. Before my husband’s death, I was his caregiver, a mom and a full-time Transcript employee. After his death, I focused more on my son, my health and work.

I had to find a way to fill my time, including going up to the office more to be around people when it was safe and finding time to relax at the end of the day.

When asked how you are feeling, it’s fine to be honest. Replying “I’m doing OK” or “I’m struggling” are acceptable responses.

I encourage those going through grief to create a memory box, chest or other storage filled with loved one’s items that you cherish, and you can carry or wear items and notes that remind you of your loved one with you.

Lastly, take it at your own pace. Dealing with grief is not a race; rather, it’s a non-competitive marathon. Sometimes, something can trigger memories that make feelings of grief return. This doesn’t mean that you failed. It just means you’re human.

If you, like myself, are currently in a period of grief, don’t give up hope and don’t isolate yourself. Together, we can find a new normal, while treasuring happy memories of our lost loved ones daily.

The Norman Transcript

The Norman Transcript

Norman, OK
