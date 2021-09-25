'Cobra Kai' Season 4 Trailer Teases All Valley High Tournament
At today's TUDUM online fan event, Netflix has released a sneak peek at Cobra Kai Season 4 which teases Johnny and Daniel must win the All Valley Karate Tournament. "You've been training for this. Find out when your favorite dojos will be hitting the mat with a sneak peek of Season 4," teases Netflix. "On December 31, the battle for the soul of the Valley reawakens. New alliances. Higher than ever stakes. Who will take it all at the All Valley Tournament?"cosmicbook.news
