'Cobra Kai' Season 4 Trailer Teases All Valley High Tournament

When the latest Cobra Kai season 4 trailer emerged over the weekend, there is one thing that stood out about it above all else: The presence of Terry Silver!. So why is this guy back in the present? We know already that he has a deep history with John Kreese; it was explored on this show already via flashbacks, and that is without even mentioning what we saw from him back during the original Karate Kid movies. Kreese has figured out a way to regain control of Cobra Kai, and with that, he’s feeling it necessary to bring back the man who helped to start it all — and also the man whose defeat led to the dojo shutting down for three decades.

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO