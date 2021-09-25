CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix 'The Sandman' Trailer Offers First Look

By Will Harrigan
cosmicbook.news
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix has released a first look at The Sandman trailer which adapts the Neil Gaiman comic book. "The Lord of Dreams has been summoned, and captured, by mortal men. Once free from his captivity, this eternal ruler of Dreams will realize that his troubles are only just beginning," teases the video description. "The Sandman is a Netflix series based on the groundbreaking comic book series created for DC by Neil Gaiman. The series is Executive Produced by Neil Gaiman, Allan Heinberg, & David S. Goyer."

cosmicbook.news

TV & VIDEOS
TV & VIDEOS
TV SERIES
TV & VIDEOS
COMICS
TV SERIES
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
TV SERIES
TV SERIES
TV & VIDEOS
TV & VIDEOS
MOVIES
MOVIES
MOVIES
COMICS
TV SERIES

