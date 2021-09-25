Netflix 'The Sandman' Trailer Offers First Look
Netflix has released a first look at The Sandman trailer which adapts the Neil Gaiman comic book. "The Lord of Dreams has been summoned, and captured, by mortal men. Once free from his captivity, this eternal ruler of Dreams will realize that his troubles are only just beginning," teases the video description. "The Sandman is a Netflix series based on the groundbreaking comic book series created for DC by Neil Gaiman. The series is Executive Produced by Neil Gaiman, Allan Heinberg, & David S. Goyer."cosmicbook.news
