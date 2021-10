The Baltimore Ravens made a statement with a thrilling 36-35 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs last week. Now the Ravens will look to make it two wins in a row when they travel to face the Detroit Lions on Sunday. The Lions, meanwhile, will be looking for their first win of the 2021 NFL season after suffering a 35-17 setback against the Packers on Monday night. Baltimore is favored by 7.5 points in the latest Ravens vs. Lions odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over-under is 50.5. In select markets, Sunday’s matchup can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO