Tulsa, OK

Faith column: Am I a target because of my faith?

By Dr. Jerry N. Duncan
Norman Transcript
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 1984, as I commuted back and forth from Tulsa to Ada, I listened to a audio tape series of messages that Dr. Sam Cathey presented to Eastwood Baptist Church in Tulsa. One of the statements he made is still a vivid memory for me. He said, “I don’t trust...

WOMI Owensboro

Collin MacQuarrie on Shaped by Faith

Coming up this week on Shaped by Faith... Collin MacQuarrie. Collin is the manager at Colby's Deli & Cafe and is a very gifted musician, worship leader, and all around great person. Collin shares his personal testimony and gives us a glimpse into his life as the manager of the...
OWENSBORO, KY
Pine And Lakes News

Letter to the Editor: Reader supports faith column

I would like to express my support for Austin Nelson's article in the Sept. 1 Echo Journal saying the Bible does not condemn LGBTQ love, especially his statement: "The church has a long history of twisting scripture to justify discrimination and oppression." As I have said before in editorials, there...
RELIGION
Pride Publishing

Faith of A Mustard Seed

Remembering now the year in my life. when ‘transition’ was again my story. Saw a Church Sign which held in public view this statement: ‘All new summer Sermons— NO RERUNS!’. Those of you who have been following this ‘Faith Of A Mustard Seed’ journey may have recognized the ‘re-runs’ of...
RELIGION
Frederick News-Post

Words of Faith

When I was a new graduate registered nurse in the Bronx, I met a Jewish nurse. Charlotte had been living in a kibbutz in Israel before working at the same Jewish hospital as I. One day we were talking about our home life growing up. To our surprise, her life in an Orthodox Jewish home had many similarities to my life in a Bible-believing Methodist family. Many of our traditional practices and probably all of our values were shared. For example, Sunday observance for me was not very different from Sabbath in her family.
RELIGION
WKRG

Faith Time: Silent Retreats

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Sometimes the best way to learn and grow is to not say anything at all. We’re talking about silent retreats with Father Stephen Vrazel with St. Vincent de Paul Parish. How does being quiet help us?. Guest: Removing themselves from the distractions of daily life is...
MOBILE, AL
telegram.com

Keep the Faith: Faith and confession beyond September 11

One week ago today was, as we’re all well aware, the 20th anniversary of a terrible event in United States history. The occasion of “9-11,” as it’s come to be known, needs little introduction. The attack was of course devastating. But it also served, like little else has been able to, to bring many in the U.S.A. together, to unite us as a people.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Park Rapids Enterprise

FAITH BRIEFS

The Rev. Richard Blood will hold services, including communion, at 9 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 26 at Trinity Episcopal-Presbyterian Church. Join us for a reception following the service. The church is located at 212 Court Ave. in Park Rapids and is handicap accessible. Look for the red doors. The church office is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesdays. Trinity Church is a unique partnership recognized by the Episcopal Diocese of Minnesota and the Presbyterian Church (USA). Call 732-4393 or visit www.trinityparkrapids.org for more information.
PARK RAPIDS, MN
claytodayonline.com

Faith Walk: My Birthday

In all the years I’ve been writing Faith Walk, I don’t believe I have ever written one as personal as what I’m writing today. But I hope that my thoughts that are developing around my birthday, will also be very meaningful to many of you. You might even want to let these thoughts be a part of your next birthday celebration.
CELEBRATIONS
Norman Transcript

9-24 Faith Community

Preaching Minister Rusty Tugman continues the “Reclaiming Joy” series with the lesson “Joy Is a Choice” at the 10 a.m. service, which will also stream live on the church’s YouTube channel. In-person Bible classes for all ages begin at 9 a.m. Alameda is doing “Heart Holds” in children and youth ministries for 2021. Those who have successfully learned the monthly Heart Hold will get a button for that Heart Hold at the end of the month. All families are invited to participate. For more information, visit alameda.church/heart-holds. The weekly Bible study “Reclaiming Joy,” led by Tugman, is posted at 7 p.m. Wednesdays on the church Facebook page and website (alameda.church). From 8:30-11:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, the Health & Wellness Ministry is providing a flu & immunization clinic in Room 165 for those interested. Register online at alameda.church. From 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, there will be games, a photo booth, kettle corn, corn dogs, lemonade, inflatables and Trunk or Treat at Alameda’s free annual FestiFall. Attendees can wear costumes to the county fair-themed festival.
NORMAN, OK
Shelby Reporter

Using faith to overcome grief

280 – On Sunday Oct. 3, The Church at Brook Hills will be hosting a GriefShare seminar and support group. The event is part of a 13-week series of gatherings dedicated to helping those grieving for a loved one through faith. GriefShare’s leaders, Tim and Linda Flowers, work to guide...
RELIGION
thefulcrum.us

Faithful & Mindful Living

How do we remember and honor the tragedies of the past? Which tragedies do we choose to remember and which fade into the past without a second thought?. This excerpt from David Leong challenges us as a Christian-dominant nation to remember that our ancestors were not always the heroes we learned about in school. And that true healing will come when we look at our entire history, not just the parts where we look heroic.
YOGA
Plainsman

Firmly planted in faith

While he had committed to serving God full-time after a challenge given him in his sophomore year in college, Al Wager said that he was certain that one path of service to the church wouldn’t be his future path. “One thing I was for sure, I would never be a...
HURON, SD
Salem News

A time for people of good faith

The past weeks surrounding the 20th anniversary of 9/11 were a somber and sobering reminder for all of us. The videos and remembrances brought those of us who experienced it back to that place of deep grief. There is a way that grieving together offers the unexpected and welcome comfort of community. It is the reason that congregations of various religious traditions have rituals for grieving. It was also a sobering time as the acute awareness of our divisions, discord and delusions stood in stark contrast to the sense of connection we all shared on the weeks following 9/11. The silhouettes of those devastated towers seem more representative of our current connection, or lack thereof.
RELIGION
southplattesentinel.com

Peaches and exercising the faith

Some things are never meant to last. The bountiful summer produce we enjoy is the perfect example. Sweet corn, cantaloupe, summer squash, and rhubarb are rivaled only by the free-wheeling joy ride known as peach season. It is marvelous, wonderful, and all too fleeting. Western slope peaches are simply the best with Cache Valley peaches from Utah coming in a close second.
AGRICULTURE
Desiring God

Lord, Where Is Your Faithfulness?

In ancient rabbinic literature, the Psalms were referred to as tehillîm, which is Hebrew for “praises.” One of the most remarkable features of this sacred collection of praise songs is that at least one-third of them are laments. These are songs that passionately express some kind of emotional distress, such as grief, sorrow, confusion, anguish, penitence, fear, depression, loneliness, or doubt.
RELIGION
todayswomannow.com

Forces of Faith

“There are still those who believe that God does not call women to pastor. It does not deter me from the call, though. I think I’ve changed some people’s minds.” — Alyce French Johnson, pastor at Oak Grove Baptist Church. Meet five women who are transforming lives from the pulpit.
RELIGION
dailycitizen.news

Will Scott: Faith for deep water

I will say that I am not much of a fisherman. I have some nostalgic memories of waking up far too early when visiting my grandparents over the summers. My grandfather would drive us into the wilds of West Tennessee while it was still dark. We’d retrieve bait from some shack in the woods which was, somehow, open at that ungodly hour — and, come to think of it, somehow open despite only selling worms and crickets.
RELIGION
shu.edu

Where Faith and Science Meet: "Behold, it Is I"

Catholic Studies Adjunct Professor Dr. Stacy Trasancos, a nationally known author, speaker, and educator on the topic of faith and science, has published a highly anticipated new book that promises to help today's Catholics appreciate the relationship between faith and science as they approach the mystery of the Real Presence of Christ in the Eucharist.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
Pine And Lakes News

Faith: Samaritans, gentiles and faithful

“John spoke up, "Teacher, we saw a man using your name to expel demons and we stopped him because he wasn't in our group." Jesus wasn't pleased. "Don't stop him. No one can use my name to do something good and powerful, and in the next breath cut me down. If he's not an enemy, he's an ally. Why, anyone by just giving you a cup of water in my name is on our side. Count on it that God will notice. "On the other hand, if you give one of these simple, childlike believers a hard time, bullying or taking advantage of their simple trust, you'll soon wish you hadn't. You'd be better off dropped in the middle of the lake with a millstone around your neck. "If your hand or your foot gets in God's way, chop it off and throw it away. You're better off maimed or lame and alive than the proud owner of two hands and two feet, godless in a furnace of eternal fire. And if your eye distracts you from God, pull it out and throw it away. You're better off one-eyed and alive than exercising your twenty-twenty vision from inside the fire of hell. "Everyone's going through a refining fire sooner or later, but you'll be well-preserved, protected from the eternal flames. Be preservatives yourselves. Preserve the peace."
RELIGION

