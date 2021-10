The 23-year-old Korean Soonwoo Kwon is through to his first ATP final in Nur-Sultan thanks to a 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 triumph over the 2nd seed Alexander Bublik. The home star claimed the opening set before losing ground in the closing stages of the second and allowing Kwon to topple him in the third and advance into the title clash.

