Dallas County, IA

Dallas County Supervisors To Consider Abatement of Real Estate Taxes

By Dustin Teays
 6 days ago

The Dallas County Board of Supervisors will consider approving the abatement of real estate taxes at their regular meeting Tuesday. Also, the Board will consider approving an Iowa Department of Transportation Highway 169 improvement preconstruction agreement and discuss future county and court space needs. The Board will then move into a closed session to discuss the purchase of particular real estate.

