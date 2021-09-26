CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Joplin, MO

Our view: Welcome back to our normal fall activities

The Joplin Globe
The Joplin Globe
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nFMl2_0c8RJpyl00

After a year’s absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Connect2Culture’s “Curtains Up” concert series has returned.

Officials with the arts organization on Friday announced the acts coming to Joplin for the 2021-22 series. With classical music, jazz music, vocal performances and more, there is something for everyone on this lineup.

It is wonderful to see live performances return to the Joplin area. Also great is Connect2Culture’s partnerships with this community: Until its new Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex is complete, performances will take place in the Joplin High School performing arts center and on stages at Ozark Christian College, Central Christian Center and Empire Market.

Welcome back to Joplin, national touring groups. We have missed you.

In fact, this weekend we welcomed back many of this area’s signature events after they were canceled last year.

One was the bluegrass festival in Carl Junction, which brings bands and thousands of visitors to the city every fall. Another was the FurBall, the biggest annual fundraiser for the Joplin Humane Society. There also were homecoming festivities, including a parade in downtown Joplin and events to recognize alumni, at Missouri Southern State University.

Nothing says “fall” quite like homecoming, and while we’re at it, we definitely welcomed fall last week as well.

Cooler temperatures brought out the first hint of autumn, and now we’re looking forward to seasonal favorites like Friday night football games in October, the changing of the leaves on trees, bonfires and pumpkin patches, the return of hearty soups and chilis to our weeknight menus, sweater and scarf weather, turning off the A/C and opening the windows.

Welcome, fall, and all that comes along with you.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Entertainment
City
Carl Junction, MO
Joplin, MO
Entertainment
City
Joplin, MO
The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
The Hill

Judge questions private enforcement of Texas abortion law

A federal judge questioned Texas's recently enacted law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy as the state clashed with the federal government in court Friday over the Justice Department's effort to block the measure. U.S. District Court Judge Robert Pitman gave few signs during a Friday hearing about how...
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz Music#Football Games#Welcome Back#Classical Music#Connect2culture#Joplin High School#Ozark Christian College#The Joplin Humane Society
The Hill

Women's March holding first post-Trump event this weekend

The Women’s March on Saturday will hold its first rally since former President Trump left office, signaling a new era for the organization that was one of the largest movements to oppose Trump. Saturday’s march will take place in a number of cities, with the headlining march happening in Washington,...
POTUS
The Joplin Globe

The Joplin Globe

Joplin, MO
3K+
Followers
398
Post
632K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Joplin Globe

Comments / 0

Community Policy