Our view: Welcome back to our normal fall activities

After a year’s absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Connect2Culture’s “Curtains Up” concert series has returned.

Officials with the arts organization on Friday announced the acts coming to Joplin for the 2021-22 series. With classical music, jazz music, vocal performances and more, there is something for everyone on this lineup.

It is wonderful to see live performances return to the Joplin area. Also great is Connect2Culture’s partnerships with this community: Until its new Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex is complete, performances will take place in the Joplin High School performing arts center and on stages at Ozark Christian College, Central Christian Center and Empire Market.

Welcome back to Joplin, national touring groups. We have missed you.

In fact, this weekend we welcomed back many of this area’s signature events after they were canceled last year.

One was the bluegrass festival in Carl Junction, which brings bands and thousands of visitors to the city every fall. Another was the FurBall, the biggest annual fundraiser for the Joplin Humane Society. There also were homecoming festivities, including a parade in downtown Joplin and events to recognize alumni, at Missouri Southern State University.

Nothing says “fall” quite like homecoming, and while we’re at it, we definitely welcomed fall last week as well.

Cooler temperatures brought out the first hint of autumn, and now we’re looking forward to seasonal favorites like Friday night football games in October, the changing of the leaves on trees, bonfires and pumpkin patches, the return of hearty soups and chilis to our weeknight menus, sweater and scarf weather, turning off the A/C and opening the windows.

Welcome, fall, and all that comes along with you.