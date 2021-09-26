CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letters: Corman’s misplaced priorities; No ‘do-over’ for GOP

The late U.S Senator Hugh Scott of Pennsylvania once said: “Only a fool never changes his mind.” But the many times state Senator Jake Corman has changed his mind regarding the 2020 election is mind-boggling. Corman has gone from pledging not to get involved in trying to change the outcome of the election to boasting that if he doesn’t get what he wants in an election audit, he’ll resort to subpoenas.

Letter: GOP contradicts itself on issue of local control

That Republicans want to let local officials make decisions on health. I’m sure this is a welcome surprise to the millions of parents and kids in Texas and Florida whose lives have been endangered by GOP governors’ orders that any school district requiring masks will lose state funding. It is...
Letters: Petition sends message to Corman, GOP lawmakers; Wellness plan, vaccine mandate not similar

A petition was started and sent to Senator Majority Leader Jake Corman and the Pennsylvania State Senate Republican Caucus and so far 431 Pennsylvania voters and counting have joined us in this effort. The link is as follows: https://sign.moveon.org/petitions/stop-the-burning-our-money-for-a-lie We are saddened and angry that Jake Corman and Pennsylvania Senate...
Letter: Sen. Corman's election investigation a waste of time and money

Sen. Corman's election investigation a waste of time and money. Approximately six months ago, during a live broadcast on WPSU, Pennsylvania Sen. Jake Corman said that he planned to survey the other states “to determine the best voting system for Pennsylvania.”. Since then, we’ve heard nothing of Corman’s voting system...
Corman’s election audit is a mistake | PennLive letters

In justifying his go-ahead on August 23 for a forensic election audit, Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman (R-Centre) made two serious mistakes. First, a forensic audit will not “remove any doubt about whether the system is fair.” There are doubters and conspiracy theorists who ensconce themselves in their unassailable dystopian distrust for all institutions including Election Boards. Sadly, there is no cure for their delusions.
No rift in the county GOP [letter]

This letter is in response to the Sept. 15 LNP | LancasterOnline article about the “divisions” in the Republican Party (“Some see rift in local GOP”). The article was about the Republican Committee of Lancaster County’s selection of attorney Mary Anater as its nominee for county clerk of courts in an upcoming special election over Eric Reath, a top aide to U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker.
Senate Dems slam GOP election bills for enshrining ‘lies into law’

Four GOP bills passed by the Michigan Senate again sparked 2020 election-related debate across party lines Thursday, as Democrats argued the legislation would enshrine “lies into law” by targeting non-issues within Michigan’s election system. “I think these types of bills are a sign of a do-nothing Legislature that pats itself on the back for doing […] The post Senate Dems slam GOP election bills for enshrining ‘lies into law’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Congress passes bill to avert partial government shutdown

WASHINGTON (AP) — With only hours to spare, Congress passed legislation that would avoid a partial federal shutdown and keep the government funded through Dec. 3, and sent the bill to President Joe Biden. The back-to-back votes by the Senate and then the House will help avert one crisis, but just delay another as the […]
Progressives’ frustration with centrist Kyrsten Sinema boils over: ‘One senator is holding up the will of the entire Democratic Party’

Arizona senator Kyrsten Sinema, one of the most conservative members of the Senate’s Democratic caucus, is the subject of much consternation among her colleagues, angry at Ms Sinema for thwarting progress on President Joe Biden’s legislative plan to update America’s infrastructure and expand many social programs.The senator is one of two holdouts seen as standing in the way of the passage of a $3.5 trillion bill, set to work its way through the Senate via reconciliation, a procedural tactic requiring a bare 51-vote majority rather than the 60 needed to overcome a filibuster. The other Democratic lawmaker is West...
LETTER: GOP has to cheat to win

Editor, Register-Mail: Thirty laws in 18 states recently passed electoral restrictions, some shifting power over elections to partisan entities, away from secretaries of state. This is NOT about voter fraud, NOT about voter-integrity, NOT about mail-in ballots or voter IDs; it's about making it easier for the GOP to undo election results they don't like, in future elections. WE THE PEOPLE, ARE NOT GONNA HAVE IT! The Senate GOP blocked a voting-rights bill 50 to 50, right after passing a bipartisan $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The proposed "For the People Act," a pro-democracy bill bans partisan and racial gerrymandering. Millions of voters took to the streets Aug. 28, to march, calling for lawmakers to protect voting rights; the 58th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr's, "I Have a Dream" speech, in which King called for civil and economic rights, and for ending racism in America. The filibuster, a Jim Crow remnant, needs abolished; we at least need a carveout of the filibuster to pass needed legislation. "Voter suppression anywhere is a threat to democracy everywhere!"
What do state Sen. Matt Dolan’s chances look like for the U.S. Senate seat?: Capitol Letter

Thinking different: State Sen. Matt Dolan’s entry into the Republican U.S. Senate primary offers an alternative to the very, very pro-Trump positioning from the remainder of the GOP field. Andrew Tobias explores whether that presents Dolan with a realistic shot at winning, with political experts weighing in on what could be a narrow path to victory given Trump’s large influence over the party.
