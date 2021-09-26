Letters: Corman’s misplaced priorities; No ‘do-over’ for GOP

Editor, Register-Mail: Thirty laws in 18 states recently passed electoral restrictions, some shifting power over elections to partisan entities, away from secretaries of state. This is NOT about voter fraud, NOT about voter-integrity, NOT about mail-in ballots or voter IDs; it's about making it easier for the GOP to undo election results they don't like, in future elections. WE THE PEOPLE, ARE NOT GONNA HAVE IT! The Senate GOP blocked a voting-rights bill 50 to 50, right after passing a bipartisan $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The proposed "For the People Act," a pro-democracy bill bans partisan and racial gerrymandering. Millions of voters took to the streets Aug. 28, to march, calling for lawmakers to protect voting rights; the 58th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr's, "I Have a Dream" speech, in which King called for civil and economic rights, and for ending racism in America. The filibuster, a Jim Crow remnant, needs abolished; we at least need a carveout of the filibuster to pass needed legislation. "Voter suppression anywhere is a threat to democracy everywhere!"

