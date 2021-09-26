Nalini Krishnankutty: How to create genuine communities of belonging

As leaders, we all work with employees who are different from us. Until recently, many leaders ignored those differences, believing that they were not relevant in the workplace. Even today, some leaders don't believe it's their responsibility to make their employees feel comfortable or connected. These leaders may not see the value of creating a culture of belonging, so they delegate the responsibility for creating such a culture to the human resources department. Others believe they are doing the right thing by treating everyone in the company the same. As a result, these leaders often assume that every employee fits in and experiences a sense of connection and psychological safety within the organization.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 1 DAY AGO