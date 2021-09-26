Nalini Krishnankutty: How to create genuine communities of belonging
The idea of “community” means different things to each of us, and this meaning can often change over time. We may be part of communities based on family or faith, or those created by shared locations — where we live, study or work. Our communities may also be centered on shared bonds — like race, ethnicity, language, ideology, citizenship, professions, interests, gender identity, lived experiences and more.www.centredaily.com
