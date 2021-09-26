CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Nalini Krishnankutty: How to create genuine communities of belonging

By Nalini Krishnankutty
Centre Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe idea of “community” means different things to each of us, and this meaning can often change over time. We may be part of communities based on family or faith, or those created by shared locations — where we live, study or work. Our communities may also be centered on shared bonds — like race, ethnicity, language, ideology, citizenship, professions, interests, gender identity, lived experiences and more.

southsoundbiz.com

Kent Community Foundation Creates Afghan Fund

Kent Community Foundation (KCF) is launching the Afghan Crisis Fund to support refugees in the greater Kent area. KCF is hosting a fundraiser at the Olive Tree Mediterranean Restaurant on Sept. 23 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. According to a release, the Afghan Crisis Fund aims to provide meals, medical treatment, basic resources, and more to the hundreds of people arriving in Kent from Afghanistan.
KENT, WA
Griffin Daily News

Creating a community of prayer

“Good Morning, friends! Welcome to our time of morning prayer.” So begins my weekday mornings. For years, I have found that an essential part of my spiritual growth has been tied to the practice of starting each day off with communal prayer. Pre-pandemic, this was done in person — usually four to six individuals gathering to read scripture, sing, and pray for one another.
GRIFFIN, GA
fairfaxconnection.com

‘Close-Knit Relationships Create True Community’

The City of Fairfax is the Best Kept Secret in Northern Virginia. It has all the best attributes of. the globally connected Washington Metropolitan region and is a community where close-knit, personal relationships create a true community among its residents. With 24,000 people in 6 square miles, Fairfax City has...
FAIRFAX, VA
VTDigger

VTDigger launches community listening project, creates new engagement position

With the launch of a community listening pilot project in northwestern Vermont, VTDigger is making strides to deepen and sustain relationships with the communities we serve. VTDigger’s Libbie Sparadeo (née Pattison) is filling the organization’s new role of director of community engagement and strategic partnerships. Readers from across the state...
POLITICS
harrisburgmagazine.com

LHA creates leadership cohorts to serve the Harrisburg community

Photo by Todd Gearhart for Leadership Harrisburg Area. Each year for the past 35 years, Leadership Harrisburg Area has welcomed another class into its rigorous nine-month Community Leadership Series training program — that’s more than 1,500 graduates since it started. Una Martone, president and CEO of LHA, says those graduates today are serving the community in a variety of ways — running boards of directors, leading corporations and large educational organizations, running non-profits, and pulling the community together.
HARRISBURG, PA
kalb.com

Louisiana Food Fellows program creates equitable food systems for Cenla community

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Food Fellows program is turning thinkers into doers. Curated by Louisiana Central, the workshop series will provide community activists with the necessary resources to become local food leaders. Accepting applications through September 30, 2021, the leadership training program centers around CENLA’s food systems but...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
WHSV

Students create fidgets for community members with Alzheimer’s

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school students in Harrisonburg are putting their engineering skills to good use. Engineering students at Harrisonburg High School are finishing up a special project. Students are making “fidgets” for patients with Alzheimer’s disease in memory units in our local long-term care facilities. “A hand-sized wooden...
HARRISONBURG, VA
uscannenbergmedia.com

USC program creates entrepreneurial leaders in L.A. community

The Los Angeles business community has faced financial hardships since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. USC’s Bridges to Business Success Program is addressing these economic insecurities by teaching L.A.-based entrepreneurs disproportionately affected by the pandemic the skills needed to help their businesses recover. The program largely focuses on businesses...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Inc.com

How to Create a Culture of Belonging in Your Organization

As leaders, we all work with employees who are different from us. Until recently, many leaders ignored those differences, believing that they were not relevant in the workplace. Even today, some leaders don't believe it's their responsibility to make their employees feel comfortable or connected. These leaders may not see the value of creating a culture of belonging, so they delegate the responsibility for creating such a culture to the human resources department. Others believe they are doing the right thing by treating everyone in the company the same. As a result, these leaders often assume that every employee fits in and experiences a sense of connection and psychological safety within the organization.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
chatelaine.com

How Penningtons Is Creating a Community of Fierce, Confident, and Fearless Women

As women, confidence is one of the most important tools we carry. It can make us feel beautiful, give us a greater sense of self-worth, and empower us and those around us. While building self-confidence can be challenging, having the support of a diverse, inclusive, and encouraging community of women can help us feel good inside and out. In its latest Freedom campaign, Canada’s leading plus-sized fashion retailer, Penningtons, celebrates and supports all women — exactly how they are. The company believes that women should feel free from worry, free from judgment, and completely and unapologetically themselves.
BEAUTY & FASHION
acuoptimist.com

HospitaliTea kicks off to create community

HospitaliTea held its first meeting on Sept. 22, as a collaboration between the Office of International Students & Visiting Scholars, the Office of Spiritual Formation and SOAR. The program is aimed to provide students an environment to relax and build relationships. Veronica Summers, International Student Services Specialist, said she began...
FOOD & DRINKS
