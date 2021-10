Having a support system when you are working towards a new goal is tremendously beneficial. Individuals who have friends, family, and even trainers helping them to reach their goals are more likely to stay accountable, push themselves harder, feel less stressed, and reach their goals faster. Two HAC members have supported each other’s fitness endeavors for years, and this past November, they decided to take the plunge and sign up for a half-marathon and full marathon in April 2021. Not only are they supportive of each other’s running, but they are also best friends and mother and daughter!

