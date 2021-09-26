Glitzy, $100 million plan unveiled to transform barren block into ArtsPark. Critics still aren’t buying it.

A gated fence surrounds a piece of prime city-owned land in downtown’s Flagler Village neighborhood. The 3.3-acre parcel, purchased by the city in 1945 for an early City Hall, is now slated to become a park. Carline Jean / South Florida/Sun Sentinel

Right now, a long-promised park is a no-man’s land, a forlorn gated block in the middle of bustling downtown Fort Lauderdale.

A local entrepreneur has set his sights on the taxpayer-owned land, saying he wants to transform all 3.3 acres into a destination ArtsPark, a cultural hot spot where people can break bread and enjoy wine, art and music in a venue that’s safe and protected.

But first, he needs at least three commissioners to say yes to the controversial plan.

The project has generated fierce opposition from critics who say they don’t like the idea of public land being turned over to a developer for 50 years, maybe 100. They worry about noise, crowds, traffic. And they don’t like the idea of security guards and off-duty cops patrolling the site saying who stays and who goes. The city’s vulnerable homeless population will be among those not allowed entry, they fear.

But so far, only one commissioner has come out against the project: Vice Mayor Heather Moraitis, who says she’d vote for it if the developer owned the land.

Here’s what’s coming if the man with the vision — Jeff John, owner of Revolution Live and CEO of Damn Good Hospitality Group — gets the green light for the $100 million project:

A concert hall large enough to hold 1,800 people, but with seating for only 10% of capacity. The building will be fully enclosed and soundproofed. The lobby will include what John calls flex space for art shows and private events.

A high-end European-style food market with world-flavored specialty restaurants designed to draw even more of a crowd to trendy Flagler Village.

And, in keeping with a city master plan from as far back as 2003, a tree-lined park bigger than a football field.

“We need more nightlife,” John told commissioners this week in front of a packed house of fans and critics. “We need more music events. This city is so bright, it’s so vibrant. And I want to give the people of South Florida a unique, iconic experience.”

If commissioners back the plan, the food market and concert hall would sit like towering bookends on opposite sides of the ArtsPark.

The concert hall would rise 60 feet — equal to six stories — and offer at least 250 shows a year.

The marketplace, or Blade Building, would rise 160 feet — the equivalent of 16 stories — but feature eight floors. The food hall would stretch across three floors that open onto an atrium. A fourth floor would be an open-air space used for atrium dining. The top four floors would cater to private events.

“We want to bring in a beautiful market where you have the fishes, the meats, the cheese, the breads,” John said. “And you have little seatings at all these little stations … where you can sit and get your fish and get your meat and sip your wine.”

Critics and fans face off

John, who submitted an unsolicited proposal in June 2020 to develop the site, says he’s willing to pay Fort Lauderdale an estimated $50 million over the next 50 years for the right to build on the land. City officials say they need another month to vet the financial terms and business plan.

Critics say they want a park and nothing but a park. Fans say the project will bring new energy — and new jobs — to a part of the town that’s ready for revitalization.

Both sides weighed in publicly for the first time this week in a spirited meeting that lasted close to six hours.

The prospect of an entertainment hub setting up shop on public land in booming Flagler Village has set critics abuzz .

Some worry John’s entertainment complex will turn into a loud and raucous bar scene, bringing noise, crime and gridlock.

Steven Peters, an artist who lives across the street from the site, was one of about two dozen residents who urged commissioners to proceed with caution. Peters said he envisions thousands of inebriated music fans spilling out onto the grounds after a concert lets out.

“Thousands of people will gather after the party’s over at 2 a.m.,” Peters said. “Even if some may not drink alcohol, imagine the traffic gridlock, the noise, the rowdy behavior and the assortment of crime this development will contribute to. It’s not Revolution Live. But this is Revolution Live 2.0.”

Stephanie Toothaker, attorney for John, defended the plan, saying outdoor music would end by 11 p.m. and security would ask people to leave the ArtsPark when the concert ends.

She also poked holes in the notion that Flagler Village is a sleepy little neighborhood, labeling critics as “the misleaders.”

No ‘sleepy little town’

Toothaker listed more than two dozen projects near the site that are either in the pipeline, approved or recently built. She then named 17 nearby bars, clubs and restaurants.

“Not exactly a sleepy little town, Flagler Village,” she said of the neighborhood. “It’s meant for that live, work, play environment. And that’s exciting.”

About a dozen speakers spoke in favor of John’s project, many disclosing they work for him or consider him a friend. One woman from the Victoria Park neighborhood told commissioners she works at Revolution Live and would like to see that done on a bigger scale to give tourists as well as locals a cool place to hang out.

Fort Lauderdale commissioners have the final say.

Mayor Dean Trantalis called the ArtsPark plan a potential game changer for that part of town, saying it would add to the urban experience the city is hoping to create in the Flagler Village neighborhood.

The project still has hurdles to cross. Commissioners need to sign off on the comprehensive agreement. A vote could come as soon as October. Then there’s the site plan. Trantalis predicts that might come to a vote as soon as next spring.

The land, just north of Broward Boulevard and west of Andrews Avenue, has been in city hands since 1945 when voters approved the site for a new City Hall. Later the building served as a One Stop Shop permitting office but was torn down in 2019 after sitting empty for more than a decade.

A chain-link fence went up more than two years ago and still remains.

John and his team have been meeting one-on-one with commissioners and community leaders since December 2018.

But the public didn’t get a chance to see his proposal until this week. Some complained they’ve been kept in the dark about many details.

Commissioner Ben Sorensen peppered the developer with questions during the City Hall presentation to help shed more light on the project.

“I think there’s a lot of misconceptions and rumors out there about this project,” he later told the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

At the meeting, John and Toothaker said claims that he’s planning to move his Revolution Live operation to the new park are simply not true.

“His lease does not end until 2025,” said Toothaker. “And Revolution Live is not moving. Revolution Live is staying right where it is.”

Commissioner Steve Glassman, who has been championing the project for months, says he has been working with the developer to fine-tune the plan.

The latest design shrinks the footprint of the buildings so they take up less space than initially proposed, leaving 78% of the grounds for a park. It also saves at least five trees — three oaks and two banyans — and eliminates a two-level underground parking garage that drew criticism.

Glassman says the project will give the city a new park at no cost to the taxpayers. Another plus: It will bring another cultural venue to Fort Lauderdale and give local artists a place to do their thing, whether it’s an exhibit, dance recital or chamber music event.

Glassman predicts the project would break ground by the end of next year and open as soon as 2024.

“I think when it’s done people are going to fall in love with this spot,” he said. “It’s going to be the most gorgeous park. I think it’s really going to be stunning. It’s going to be a great respite in one of the densest parts of Broward County. And someone else is building and maintaining and operating it. How do you say no to that?”

Homeless haven?

If the city does say no to the deal, some of John’s supporters warned the new park might turn into just another downtown haven for the homeless.

The developer has agreed to hire off-duty uniformed officers and in-house staff to handle crowd control and other security issues.

Leann Barber, president of the Flagler Village Civic Association, doesn’t like the idea of giving a private entity the power to decide who can come on public land.

“That is a slippery slope,” she said. “Today we might be happy that the guy with the backpack gets a tap on the shoulder and is told to leave. Tomorrow it might be you or me that gets the tap on the shoulder.”

One man at the meeting suggested the city build the park with a fence around it to better control who enters at night.

“We could put a 20-foot wall there, but we still have to let everyone use it,” Trantalis said. “I’m not worried about the nighttime. I’m worried about the daytime. At night the park is closed. But once we open it up, we have to let everyone in.”

Trantalis said the county’s downtown bus terminal and Stranahan Park have long been Fort Lauderdale’s “vortex of homelessness.”

He noted that recent court rulings have made it quite clear cities can’t stop anyone — even the homeless — from entering a public park.

“I think the message is clear from the federal courts that public spaces are open to everybody,” he said. “And if groups want to have public feedings, no city in America is allowed to prevent that from happening.”

Money, money, money

City leaders say they will make sure to get a good deal for taxpayers.

Under the latest draft, the city would collect no money the first year.

In the second year, John would owe the city $250,000; in the third year he would owe $500,000, and in the fourth year, $750,000. By the fifth year, the payment would hit $1 million. After that it would increase annually based on a cost-of-living adjustment plus 1%.

The initial term of the agreement ends after 50 years but includes an option for two 25-year extensions.

City Auditor John Herbst told commissioners a new appraisal of the land will help determine the right annual licensing fee to charge the developer. The going rate could range from 4% to 10% of the value of the land, he said.

An older appraisal of the land came in at $24 million.

The city recently had a new appraisal done on the property but is still waiting on the final report to come in, according to City Attorney Alain Boileau.

The current agreement also calls for the developer to make yearly payments to the city in lieu of paying taxes.

Fort Lauderdale plans to hire an outside firm to conduct a financial analysis of the deal before it comes to a commission vote.

Sorensen praised that decision.

“For me, because we’re dealing with public land, it’s a heightened scrutiny in making sure we’re doing the right thing,” he said.

Susannah Bryan can be reached at sbryan@sunsentinel.com or on Twitter @Susannah_Bryan