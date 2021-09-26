CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bengals Game Today: Bengals vs. Steelers injury report, schedule, live stream, TV channel and betting preview for Week 3 NFL game

By Leigh Oleszczak
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following players have been ruled out for today’s game:. Xavier Su’a-Filo was ruled as doubtful on Friday’s injury report and that means it’ll be rookie second-rounder Jackson Carman starting at right guard. The Bengals offensive line has has its fair share of problems with Su’a-Filo in the lineup so throwing in a rookie against a ferocious group like the Pittsburgh defense should make for a rough afternoon.

