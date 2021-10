USC center Brett Neilon talked to the media after the Trojans (2-2, 1-2 Pac-12) fell 45-27 to Oregon State (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12) in the debut of interim head coach Donte Williams Saturday night in the Coliseum. Once again, USC put up some big overall numbers and did some good things offensively but the pieces came up far short of what was necessary. Neilon touched on it all, from the untimely penalties to the dropped passes to the missed protections as well as the frustration of having to move away from a great Keaontay Ingram performance because of the big deficit.

