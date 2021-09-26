Today's letters: Readers comment on the Anti-Riot Bill, DeSantis and opinionated reporting

I was greatly disappointed by the Sept. 14 opinion piece regarding U.S. District Judge Mark Walker's inane comments concerning HB1 (Anti-Riot Bill). Walker's view that the bill is "a trap for the innocent" is both absurd and insulting. The premise that any sane person is not capable of understanding what constitutes a violent public disturbance, or violent disorderly conduct resulting in injury or property damage, is totally absurd. And the view that any sane person would not have the good sense to leave the scene of such behavior is equally ridiculous.