Today's letters: Readers comment on the Anti-Riot Bill, DeSantis and opinionated reporting

Daily Commercial
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI was greatly disappointed by the Sept. 14 opinion piece regarding U.S. District Judge Mark Walker's inane comments concerning HB1 (Anti-Riot Bill). Walker's view that the bill is "a trap for the innocent" is both absurd and insulting. The premise that any sane person is not capable of understanding what constitutes a violent public disturbance, or violent disorderly conduct resulting in injury or property damage, is totally absurd. And the view that any sane person would not have the good sense to leave the scene of such behavior is equally ridiculous.

Pantagraph

LETTER: An excess of conservative opinions

Recently someone said in an editorial comment in the opinion section that the Pantagraph was lacking in presenting conservative opinions and articles about the current news. I almost laughed out loud at that one. Really? Apparently you don't read the Pantagraph every day because yes sir, they do print conservative opinions and columns.
POLITICS
Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: Commissioner’s Comment on Going Against CDC Is Unsettling

You saw the headline: “Swope Second on Lewis County Commission to Contract COVID-19.” You also read Commissioner Sean Swope’s comment that he “took everything that the CDC said not to take.” So then, why am I writing? Certainly not to “say mean things” as he suggested some might do. Nope, I have another reason for my concern and alarm. And it focuses on Swope’s abilities and basis for making rational decisions on my behalf, a resident of Lewis County.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Seacoast Online

Opinion/Letter: America's leaders are failing us

DHS Secretary Mayorkas has lost total control of the southern border as thousands of illegals pour in. He just admitted that as many as 12,000 illegal Haitians have been secretly sent to unknown locations in the United States. How many have COVID?. Secretary of State Blinken helped devise the deadly...
U.S. POLITICS
Lima News

Letter: Fact or opinion

After reading Mr, Millers letter in the Sept. 22 Your View, I’d like to know where he gets his information. The pact for Afghanistan was already broken. First, was a breakdown in peace negotiations. Second, it missed Trump’s pullout date in May when Biden changed it to September. Just another...
ELECTIONS

