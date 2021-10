As a small business owner I’m faced with choices that will impact my community and the planet, from sourcing inventory, to waste disposal, no single-use products unless compostable, to switching to paperless billing, all of these choices impact the environment. I feel a responsibility to do my part. However, these efforts are only a drop in the ocean when we look around at the scale of pollution and destruction that humans have caused to our lands, oceans, air, and communities, which is why I support the Build Back Better Act.

