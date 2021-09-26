CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Airport reopens on Spanish island roiled by volcano eruption

wcn247.com
 6 days ago

LA PALMA, Canary Islands (AP) — The airport on the Spanish island of La Palma has reopened and authorities are allowing some evacuated residents to collect belongings from their homes as an erupting volcano continues to roar but lava flows remain slow. The island’s government said there had been “no significant incidents” with the volcano since Saturday when part of the crater collapsed and another river of lava emerged. Spanish airport authority Aena tweeted that La Palma airport was operational again Sunday after closing because of a heavy fall of volcanic ash. Prompt evacuations of more than 6,000 people helped avoid casualties. Scientists say the eruption could last for up to three months.

Related
dronedj.com

Drone captures lava from Spain’s La Palma volcano crashing into ocean

Spain’s La Palma island is expanding. As the red-hot lava from the volcano that erupted on the island on September 19 reached the Atlantic Ocean this week, it triggered plumes of white steam. The molten rock cooled rapidly on coming into contact with the water, binding itself to the cliffside, enlarging the island’s territory. A drone captured the historic moment.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

La Palma flights resume as volcanic lava reaches sea

A commercial flight flew into La Palma in the Canary Islands on Wednesday, the first since an erupting volcano forced a weekend airport closure, the plane landing hours after rivers of molten lava reached the sea.  Although the volcano is still erupting, La Palma's airport resumed operations on Wednesday, with a first flight from the neighbouring island of Tenerife landing at 1230 GMT.  "Flights to #LaPalma have resumed," local airline Binter tweeted, saying it was due to "an improvement in security conditions" on the tiny island which has an area of 708 square kilometres (273 square miles).
WORLD
The Independent

Lava flowing into sea creates delta, expands Spanish island

The surface of Spain's La Palma island is continuing to expand as lava from a volcano flows into the Atlantic Ocean and hardens when it comes into contact with the water, European Union scientists said Thursday. Copernicus the European Union's Earth observation program, said Thursday that its satellite imagery showed a D-shaped tongue of molten rock building up on the island's western shore measured 338 hectares (835 acres) by the end of Wednesday.Trade winds typical of Spain's Canary Islands were helping dispel the plumes of water vapor and toxic gases that result when the lava with a...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volcano#Airport Authority#Casualties#La Palma Airport#Eruption#Spanish#Ap
AFP

New lava flow spews from Canaries volcano

A new flow of highly liquid lava emerged from the volcano erupting in Spain's Canary islands Friday, authorities said, as a huge magma shelf continues to build on the Atlantic ocean. The fresh outpouring of molten rock began around 2:30 am (0130 GMT), Spain's IGME geological institute said, adding that it was coming from a new exit on the side of the Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma island. Videos posted online by IGME and the Volcanic Institute of the Canaries (Involcan) showed a large stream of glowing lava moving across charred earth. The new flow in the archipelago off the northwest coast of Africa comes on top of magma forming a huge platform in the Atlantic ocean, which has grown beyond 20 hectares (50 acres).
WORLD
Outsider.com

Hawaii’s Kilauea Volcano Erupts in Stunning But Terrifying Photos

See the awesome power of nature is on full display as Kilauea Volcano erupts again on Hawaii’s Big Island. And the photos of it are haunting. The U.S. Geological Survey said that it detected an eruption Wednesday in the Halemaumau crater at the top of the volcano, the New York Post reported. It’s the first major eruption for the Kilauea since 2018. That eruption destroyed more than 700 homes and forced thousands of people to evacuate. Though, this eruption isn’t near any homes or residents.
HAWAII STATE
Comments / 0

Community Policy