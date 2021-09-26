Airport reopens on Spanish island roiled by volcano eruption

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Passengers on a plane headed to Pittsburgh had to be evacuated after a passenger’s carry-on caused a small fire while the aircraft was still at the gate. Republic Airways said the small fire happened Wednesday aboard Delta flight 5643 at the gate at Boston Logan International Airport. Officials say the fire was contained and everyone was safely evacuated. There were no injuries. Passengers and crews continued to Pittsburgh after swapping aircraft. “The safety of our passengers and crew members are our utmost concern, and we’re grateful to the first responders who were quickly on site to make sure the situation was contained,” Republic Airways said in a statement.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO