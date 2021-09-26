Letter: Citizen sleuths commended

Citizen sleuths Tara Gunnigle, and Jon Pearson are to be commended for their role in holding former treasurer Bruce Johnson accountable to the law and people of the Town of Webster (“Webster town treasurer illegally bought 3 acres of town land for $7,000,” Monitor, 8/30). Their complaint resulted in Johnson’s conviction for “certain private dealings” with the town pursuant to RSA 95:1 that prohibits said conduct. Public servants must hold themselves to the highest moral and ethical standards.