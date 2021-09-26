CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miramar Beach, FL

Eggs On the Beach cooking competition at Seascape Resort in Miramar Beach Oct. 16

Destin Log
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIRAMAR BEACH —The Emerald Coast’s official Big Green Egg Egg Fest cooking competition, Eggs on the Beach, returns to Seascape Resort in Miramar Beach Oct. 16. Presented by Bay Breeze Patio, the family-friendly event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Seascape Towne Centre and will celebrate the results of cooking on the Big Green Egg while benefitting two local charities — the Fisher House of the Emerald Coast and Food for Thought. Cook teams will be smoking, grilling and baking their favorite dishes on the Big Green Egg while tasters sample the delicious bites and vote for their favorites.

www.thedestinlog.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miramar, FL
City
Miramar Beach, FL
Miramar Beach, FL
Lifestyle
Destin, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Destin, FL
The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
The Hill

Judge questions private enforcement of Texas abortion law

A federal judge questioned Texas's recently enacted law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy as the state clashed with the federal government in court Friday over the Justice Department's effort to block the measure. U.S. District Court Judge Robert Pitman gave few signs during a Friday hearing about how...
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Restaurants#Eggs On The Beach#Seascape Towne Center#Knob Creek Rye Whiskey#Abita Brewery
The Hill

Women's March holding first post-Trump event this weekend

The Women’s March on Saturday will hold its first rally since former President Trump left office, signaling a new era for the organization that was one of the largest movements to oppose Trump. Saturday’s march will take place in a number of cities, with the headlining march happening in Washington,...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy