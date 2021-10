Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce says he's ignoring calls for his dismissal from fans. Supporters again called for Bruce to go during the game with Leeds. But ahead of their clash with Watford, he said: "You have to try and shut it out around you. At times it becomes so loud it's difficult. But I've had flak since I walked through the door. I have to deal with it.

