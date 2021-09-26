Letter: Time for more inclusive Vinatge Views

I would like to respond to a recent Vintage Views by James Spain II (Monitor, 9/12) and pose these questions to the author and editors. “The small group arrived on the sandy shore of the Merrimack River in present-day Concord …seeking a good location for a settlement where their families would live and grow in the coming years.” Who might these “settlers” have been displacing? “The forest had never been harvested.” How could that be if Native Americans had been using these lands for millennia? “The land along the Merrimack River boasted fertile soil for planting crops, the fields cleared by the Penacook Native Americans for many generations.” What were their societies like and what happened to them to enable the settlers to occupy this land?