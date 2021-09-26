Letter: No one need lose their job

Recent protests and letters surrounding the issue of the vaccine mandate leave out one critical piece of the proposed OSHA rule. Workers are not mandated to get the vaccine, however, if they do not get vaccinated then they must be tested weekly for the virus. This is directly from The White House web page:
This week, I wrote to Mayor Dave Bronson after seeing him speak on social media against the recently introduced mask mandate ordinance. I asked him to support this to protect our medical resources and our citizens. Despite the platform on which he ran, it is possible to change course. The...
Why have some people not returned to work to take the many jobs open? Comments come from politicians, neighbors, just about anyone suggesting they just don’t want to work. I would really like the facts and the only way to get those is by talking to the people who are maligned as lazy or whom we assume are on the public dole. Now that the relief checks have gone away, what causes these jobs to go unfilled? Do those who have not returned to work have access to public dollars? I don’t think so, but I certainly should not assume.
With the rise of today’s gig economy, Congress does need to update certain provisions within our existing laws to ensure all workers are granted equal protections. I applaud our members of Congress for working to correct this issue. Unfortunately, a few of those bills, including Sen. Wyden’s unemployment insurance reform legislation, include a provision called the ABC worker classification test. This ‘test’ is aimed at independent contractors and freelance workers to determine whether they can continue to work independently or need to be hired as a direct employee by the companies they’re working with.
Labor Day 2021 has come and gone, and if you’re one of those Americans who celebrated your day off work and did not celebrate your work itself, perhaps you need to rethink your job. If you could use three words to describe it — without a listening audience — what would those three words be?
A society is judged by how it treats its most vulnerable. What do you say about a society that leaves its most vulnerable behind?. Here in Rhode Island, we have a program called Early Intervention — a social program to make sure newborns and toddlers with developmental disabilities get the help they need early in life. It is physical therapy. It is speech therapy. It is the only help parents have navigating our complicated health care system during the worst moments of their lives. It is the only reason my daughter is still alive for me to hold in my arms and tell her I love her. Without their hard work and guidance, my daughter would have never been able to swallow her food, setting her up for a host of deadly complications. For our most vulnerable, they can be the line between life and death. Unfortunately, the program is facing a major funding crisis.
Potentially millions of American workers will have to be vaccinated, if they aren't already, under President Joe Biden's latest efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, the virus that has killed more than 650,000 people in the United States. They range from federal employees to health care workers and even...
Keaira Notebaert believes in the COVID-19 vaccine. If she wasn’t fewer than 19 weeks pregnant she would get it. A registered nurse who works at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital, Notebaert had planned to wait until 30 weeks into her pregnancy. Then came the vaccine mandate. “The thought of getting the vaccine...
ATLANTA — The Home Depot, one of Georgia's largest employers, said in a statement Friday it was "evaluating" things after President Joe Biden announced new regulations to require employees of larger businesses to get vaccinated or submit to weekly COVID testing. The Atlanta-based company, with thousands of employees in Georgia...
The federal government's stimulus payments are being distributed this fall at a rapid pace. The next stimulus payment, which is part of a six-part program, is due in less than a month. That is correct, another stimulus payment is about three weeks away - the latest in a series of...
PHOENIX — Get vaccinated, get a weekly COVID Test, or lose your job. These are the choices facing more and more workers across the country after the federal government and companies nationwide announced new policies to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. President Joe Biden is requiring the vaccination of all government...
More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
The Social Security benefits program began in 1935 in the middle of the Great Depression as a way to promote the economic security of Americans. For millions of Americans, it's their only source of income. Who benefits from Social Security?. Article continues below advertisement. There are concerns that Social Security...
RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY/AP) — Starting October 1, the average benefits for food stamps — officially known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) — will increase for recipients across the Commonwealth. The permanent increase in benefits is the largest single increase in the program’s history. The average benefits for food...
Social security benefits are usually adjusted to account for inflation. Those adjustments have mostly resulted in a raise for recipients. As a result of soaring product prices, social security payments for some recipients could rise more than $200 in 2022. If you’re a retiree or about to retire, you may want to know when you'll get that money.
Trenton NJ, Expanded unemployment insurance (UI) benefits established under the federal CARES Act in March 2020, and renewed by the Continued Assistance Act in December 2020 and again by the American Rescue Plan in March, are expiring Sept. 4. Continue reading It’s Back to Work : Federal Expanded Unemployment Benefits End Labor Day Weekend.
Ever since vaccination rates started slowing over the summer, officials on both a local and national level have been enforcing rules to try to get more people in the U.S. vaccinated against COVID-19. The biggest change came when President Joe Biden announced on Sept. 9 that many businesses would have to require vaccines, or offer a testing option, in order for employees to work in person. Now, these new mandates could have massive consequences for workers in a few states as soon as this coming week. If people working in certain settings don't get vaccinated by the states' deadlines that expire this week, they could face unpaid leave, or worse, the loss of their jobs entirely.
Struggling Americans and progressive lawmakers alike have been advocating for the fourth round of stimulus checks for months now, as the COVID-19 pandemic surges. This is all the while the American Rescue Plan has offered economic benefits to key demographics a.k.a. stimulus checks to homeowners and struggling renters, and the child tax credit to parents.
