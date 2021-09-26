Letter: Support fair elections
Every 10 years, after the census is complete, lawmakers across the U.S. redraw voting district lines to account for changes in population. Our Constitution requires that each person’s vote be counted equally, and voting district lines are supposed to be drawn in a way that supports this principle. Yet many lawmakers are gleefully redrawing lines in such a way as to make it nearly impossible for their political adversaries to win elections, as if democracy were a game to be won and not a cherished form of governance that gives ultimate power to “We the People.”www.concordmonitor.com
