New champ Usyk heads for simple life, Joshua eyes rematch

Tyson Fury says he was “absolutely wounded” by Anthony Joshua being defeated by Oleksandr Usyk.Joshua lost his WBA IBF and WBO heavyweight titles as Ukraine’s Usyk secured a unanimous decision win at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.Earlier this year it had appeared Joshua was set for an all-British showdown with Fury, the WBC champion, before before a court ruling in May saw the latter ordered to have a third bout against Deontay Wilder.That contest, which had to be rearranged from July after Fury tested positive for coronavirus, is set to take place at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena on October...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO