How about more from Browns defense? Offense to be tested – Terry Pluto’s Pregame Scribbles

By Terry Pluto, The Plain Dealer
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 6 days ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook as the Browns prepare to face the Chicago Bears. 1. By far, Chicago’s defense is the best the Browns have faced so far. In their 20-17 victory over Cincinnati, they picked off three consecutive Joe Burrow passes. They also sacked Burrow five times and had four other QB hits. Cincinnati running back Joe Mixon had only 69 yards in 20 carries.

ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

