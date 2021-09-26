How about more from Browns defense? Offense to be tested – Terry Pluto’s Pregame Scribbles

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook after the Browns’ 31-21 victory over Houston:. 1. Coaches sometimes say, “The NFL is a pass/fail league.” If you win the game, you pass. If you lose, you fail. The score or margin of victory means little to nothing. So the Browns passed this test, gaining their first victory of the season. My view is they played better in their 33-29 loss in Kansas City, but that was a loss, period. And yes, this was a victory.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO