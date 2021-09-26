CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin State

Players Of The Game From The Notre Dame Victory Over Wisconsin

By Bryan Driskell
IrishBreakdown
IrishBreakdown
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lFogM_0c8RH45d00

Notre Dame entered its matchup against Wisconsin as the perceived underdog, but by the time the final seconds expired it was clear the Fighting Irish were the superior team. Notre Dame finished with a flurry en route to a 41-13 victory over the Badgers.

There were a number of standouts for the Irish, but there were three players that stood above the rest. Here are the Irish Breakdown players of the game.

OFFENSE - KEVIN AUSTIN, WIDE RECEIVER

Stats: 6 catches, 76 yards, 12.7 YPC, 2 touchdowns

Austin's performance goes beyond its impact in the win over Wisconsin, but the player of the game emphasis will focus on that. Austin gave Notre Dame its first lead of the game with a 36-yard touchdown grab on a contested throw. His second score put some distance between the Irish and Badgers.

Two of Austin's catches obviously went for touchdowns, but three of his four remaining catches converted a third-down. That means five of his six catches either went for a touchdown or converted a third down. His final third down grab was a great catch of a low throw, and that chain moving play set up Austin's final grab, which was a 16-yard touchdown in which he worked free against the zone, made the catch and then worked his way into the end zone.

Austin also handled himself well in the run game.

DEFENSE - CAM HART, CORNERBACK

Stats: 2 interceptions

Runners Up: DT Jayson Ademilola, LB Drew White, DT Howard Cross III, DT Jacob Lacey

There were several players that had outstanding performances, but when thinking about who stood above the rest its hard not to go with Hart. The junior cornerback picked off two passes in the game and both were game changers.

Hart's first interception set up the first Austin touchdown reception that gave Notre Dame the lead. His second interception, which he returned 32 yards into Wisconsin territory, set up a field goal that made it a two touchdown game.

Hart made great plays on both interceptions. He made a great read of in-breaking routes both times, exploded downhill and took a great angle to the football, which allowed him to beat the receiver to the football both times.

SPECIAL TEAMS - CHRIS TYREE, KICK RETURN

Stats: 6 returns, 132 yards, 1 touchdown

Arguably no play in this game had a bigger impact than Tyree's 96-yard kick return for a score, the first of his career. Notre Dame's starting quarterback had been knocked out of the game, and the Badgers had just taken a 13-10 lead after forcing a Pyne fumble.

Tyree fielded the kick in the right corner, exploded through a hole on the left side of the line and then outran the Wisconsin defense. He made a great open field move that made the kicker miss and then allowed him to explode through a crease for the score.

Every ounce of momentum that Wisconsin had built up in the third quarter was gone with that score from Tyree.

Irish Breakdown Content

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
IrishBreakdown

Keys To Victory For The Notre Dame Offense vs. Cincinnati

The 9th-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-0) host the 7th-ranked Cincinnati Bearcats (3-0) in one of the biggest matchups of a weekend filled with huge matchups. Notre Dame is a home underdog to Cincinnati, and a big part of that has been a scuffling offense. That unit must get better if Notre Dame is going to win this battle of top ten teams. There are many things Notre Dame must do to thrive on offense, but here are the primary keys to success for the Irish.
NOTRE DAME, IN
IrishBreakdown

How To Watch Notre Dame vs. Cincinnati

Notre Dame plays Cincinnati today inside Notre Dame Stadium. It's a matchup of two Top 10 squads! Here is how you can watch, and listen to the game. Television: NBC (Mike Tirico - play-by-play; Drew Brees - analyst; Kathryn Tappen - sideline) Stream:. Also available on fuboTV: Get a 7-Day...
NOTRE DAME, IN
IrishBreakdown

Game Day Central: #9 Notre Dame vs. #7 Cincinnati

The ninth-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-0) host the seventh-ranked Cincinnati Bearcats (3-0). It is a chance for Notre Dame to prove the doubters wrong by beating a Top 10 team. Irish Breakdown spent the entire week breaking down the matchup, and we've put all of that content into one...
NOTRE DAME, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Indiana Football
State
Wisconsin State
City
Notre Dame, IN
Notre Dame, IN
Football
Local
Wisconsin College Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
Notre Dame, IN
Sports
Notre Dame, IN
College Sports
Local
Indiana College Sports
City
Austin, IN
IrishBreakdown

Time To Give Drew Pyne A Shot As The Notre Dame Quarterback

I look forward to Drew Pyne playing more against Cincinnati as the Notre Dame quarterback. I don’t know if it’ll happen. Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly was understandably cryptic about his quarterback situation, which is fluid because Jack Coan sprained his ankle against Wisconsin and Tyler Buchner has been hampered with a hamstring injury.
NOTRE DAME, IN
IrishBreakdown

NFL Draft Matchup: Cam Hart vs Alec Pierce

An unlikely prospect matchup before the season, Cincinnati wide receiver Alec Pierce remained an underrated member of the Bearcat passing attack, while Cam Hart was still getting acclimated to the defensive side of the ball after transitioning over to wide receiver prior to the 2020 season. SWITCHING SIDES. Going back...
NFL
IrishBreakdown

Luke Fickell Talks Notre Dame, Marcus Freeman

Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell talked about Notre Dame during his press conference this week. Here is what he said. On playing against his former defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman. "The unique thing is I'm sure that it's not been something for the last two months that they've been completely working on,...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Austin
IrishBreakdown

Game Prediction: Notre Dame vs Cincinnati

Notre Dame will look to extend its 26-game home winning streak this weekend, but doing so won't be easy as the 9th-ranked Fighting Irish host the 7th-ranked Cincinnati Bearcats. We spent all week breaking down the game and now it is time to make our final predictions. BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER.
NOTRE DAME, IN
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame - Cincinnati Connection Runs Very Deep

Notre Dame hosts the Cincinnati Bearcats this Saturday in South Bend in what figures to be a closer matchup than the only other time these two programs met – a 58-0 Irish victory back in 1900. However, even though Notre Dame and Cincinnati have met only once on the field, the Irish connection to the Queen City runs deep and touches both the peaks and valleys of Notre Dame football history.
NOTRE DAME, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ypc#Badgers#Defense Cam Hart#Dt Howard Cross Iii
IrishBreakdown

Midweek Musings: Explosive Pass Attack Must Be More Efficient

Thoughts on Notre Dame football, Irish recruiting and college football. Notre Dame's pass offense has been wildly erratic this season, and it needs to get more consistently effective. When it is on the pass game is dominant, but when it is off it becomes an aspect of the offense that results in too many third-and-long situations.
NFL
IrishBreakdown

Early Season Byes Aren't Always Ideal For Notre Dame's Opponents

It’s an overrated advantage if it’s early in the season. See how the games ended up for Toledo and Wisconsin. Cincinnati, Notre Dame’s opponent on Saturday, had an extra week to prepare for the Irish. Next week, Virginia Tech will play the Irish after sitting out this week. USC, North Carolina and Virginia also have bye weeks before they play Notre Dame.
NOTRE DAME, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
IrishBreakdown

Cincinnati Presents Notre Dame With Its Toughest Test Yet

Notre Dame plays its toughest opponent of the season on Saturday when the 7th-ranked Cincinnati Bearcats come to South Bend. Notre Dame is ranked ninth, making this the second straight ranked opponent the Irish will play. When the two teams kickoff at 2:30 EAST inside Notre Dame Stadium it will mark just the third time since head coach Brian Kelly arrived that two Top 10 teams will square off.
NOTRE DAME, IN
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame "Not Just Another Game" For Cincinnati

The highlight quote from Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell about his team’s game against Notre Dame came about a third of the way through his Tuesday press conference. “It’s big,” Fickell said of the matchup against Notre Dame. “We’re not going to lie to you. Like I said, once the thing is kicked off, you can’t let the emotions of all the different stuff that’s going on affect you and how you go about things. What I mean by that is the emotions throughout the week that can drain you because you need to be at your best on Saturday. That’s where I struggle a lot is the emotions of the whole of preparing.
NOTRE DAME, IN
IrishBreakdown

IrishBreakdown

South Bend, IN
297
Followers
905
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

IrishBreakdown is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Notre Dame athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy