Public Health

Mother of COVID ICU nurse dies from virus after refusing to get vaccinated

By Savannah Neal
 6 days ago

Cori Taylor-Wall died at the age of 57, twelve days after catching the Delta variant on September 5. Her two daughters said their mother refused to get vaccinated.

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

