Mother of COVID ICU nurse dies from virus after refusing to get vaccinated

CHICAGO (CBS) – Parents are demanding more information and more testing after learning two mothers of students at a Chicago Public School in Lawndale died last week from COVID-19. The family of Shenitha Curry said her daughter was exposed to COVID at Jensen Elementary and gave it to her mother. Both got sick, but Curry died last week. On a Go-Fund-Me page, her sister said contact tracers never got in touch with the family to check whether they had any symptoms. Curry is one of two mothers of a Jensen student who died last week from COVID. Eleven of the 17 classrooms there...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO