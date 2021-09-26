CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Women's Health

It’s not just the right who can admit feeling uncomfortable about ending a pregnancy

By The Guardian view
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MvryL_0c8RGao300

Like many people, I’ve been thinking about the women in Texas, a US state that is now in the business of forced births. When you consider how pregnancy is dated from the first day of a woman’s last period, its newly imposed six-week limit on abortion essentially amounts to a ban, leaving such a tiny window for a woman to arrange a termination. As well as being horrified by this cynical assault on human rights, I find myself once again counting my lucky stars that I live in England, a country that – unlike many others, including Northern Ireland, where women are still being forced to travel due to a postcode lottery – has access to safe, legal abortion free of charge.

For as long as the assault on women’s reproductive rights continues around the world, it feels taboo to talk about abortion in any other way. It is a privilege to be able to make an appointment, take the pills (if it is early enough), and get on with our lives. But what has become difficult to acknowledge is that for some women, even a legal, safe abortion can be a traumatic experience. This is a story that we have surrendered to the right, when it is an experience that deserves to be heard and could even serve to strengthen the case for better access.

An intensely traumatic abortion is the theme of Larger Than an Orange by Lucy Burns. This is not a story about a woman who has an abortion and feels nothing but relief, then moves on, hardly giving it a second thought. It is the diary of an abortion and its aftermath, which sees the narrator alone in her grief and her pain, telling people about it compulsively and scrolling through anti-abortion memes on the internet. It somehow manages to both truthfully convey the trauma of one woman’s abortion while also being resolutely pro-choice. It’s quite a balance, in these polarised times.

In conveying the gulf between politics and personal experience, Larger Than an Orange provides us with vital nuance, and articulates emotions that feel unspoken, even to women. “So many of my women friends have said, ‘I knew this to be true, it had to be true, but I have never heard anyone say it before.’ Which is mad,” Burns tell me of their reaction to the book. (As for her male friends, many of them had no idea what abortion even involved.) Like Burns, I believe that what lies behind this silence is fear.

“We are fortunate enough to be able to have safe legal abortions in England. So people don’t want to talk about all the bad sides, because they’re worried that, when access feels so precarious, it will just be taken away from them.”

I wonder if they also worry that too much candour might frighten other women, particularly younger ones. In the film Saint Frances, a woman has an abortion and bleeds for almost all the rest of the film, and for much of it refuses to admit – much to the frustration of the man she slept with – that she has any feelings about it at all. It feels radical, and new, and belongs in a similar space to Larger Than an Orange: a space of complex feelings and grey areas, coexisting with a powerful message about the importance of safe and legal abortion. A space that, though Saint Frances is an American film, I’m unsure the US is fully ready for, being as it is still bogged down in emotive, religious arguments about when life begins. (It is notable that Burns’s book has not yet found a US publisher.)

Still, the situation in the UK is far from ideal. As Burns conveys, access to abortion comes with caveats. It is only legal insofar as it constitutes, in certain circumstances, an exception to the Offences Against the Person Act 1861. It has to be signed off by two doctors, who verify that carrying a pregnancy to term would be a risk to the physical or mental health of the mother. There’s a scene in the book where Burns sits with the nurse at an impasse. She knows that the nurse wants her to state something in a certain way in order for the abortion to be permitted, but she is unsure how to phrase the words.

“I thought you just went to the clinic and said, ‘Hello, I’m pregnant, I don’t want to be pregnant.’ And it was clear that it wasn’t like that,” says Burns. “Those conditions kind of confirmed the trauma of it … I’m sure some other people have had the same experience, where you feel as though you’re being forced to say, ‘I think if I’m not able to have an abortion, the impact on my mental health will be so extreme that I’m at risk of hurting myself.’ That’s an extraordinary thing to have to admit to yourself.”

I find myself wondering if the legal need to prove the trauma of an unterminated pregnancy for some women precludes them from discussing the equally valid trauma of the abortion itself. Instead, there is a culture of silence around the potential mental health impact. The right shouldn’t own uncomfortable feelings about abortion and, particularly in Britain, talking about them could help lay a path to an improved legal situation.

Accepting that abortion will be traumatising for some women adds force to the argument that no one should have to jump through hoops or stick to a legally mandated script in order to access it. To have to subject your feelings about an unwanted pregnancy to a box-ticking exercise is not a sign of a humane, holistic system.

The importance of Burns’s work lies in its permission-giving. Women who find their abortions traumatic shouldn’t feel as alone in their pain as she did, and their reaction is part of a range of experiences that deserve to be heard. Listening should in no way undermine the case for legal abortion, but I can understand that American women might be reluctant to have this conversation, standing as they are at a precipice where their rights are crumbling before their eyes.

In 2015, the writer Monica Heisey wrote of her frustration at the lack of nuance about abortion, how women made soft, sympathetic eyes at her, when her decision to end a pregnancy had been far from the most difficult decision in her life. As Heisey wrote then, there are as many reasons for abortion as there are women who have them, and that “denying the range of women’s experiences of abortion keeps the topic a taboo in reality and a vibrant topic of debate in the abstract. It is easier to give away the reproductive rights of an abstract idea.” Instead of forcing women into polarised positions, we need to acknowledge the full spectrum of emotions, including those of women such as Burns, who defines it as the worst experience of her life. I think we are ready for that conversation, challenging though it is.

Comments / 18

Related
TIME

What History Teaches Us About Women Forced to Carry Unwanted Pregnancies to Term

As the full implications of Texas’s severe abortion law come into view, experts on reproductive rights are justifiably concerned about a potential increase in unsafe abortions. And while the specter of coat hangers may seem anachronistic in an era where medication abortions can be safely self-managed at home , we know that some women who lack access to health care will take desperate measures to avoid the physical, psychological, emotional, social and economic trauma of being compelled to gestate and give birth against their wishes.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Variety

Paxton Smith Passionately Advocates for Abortion Rights at Power of Women

Paxton Smith, who made headlines in June when she gave a valedictorian address at her Texas high school and switched up her speech to call for abortion rights after Texas passed the heartbeat bill, received a standing ovation when taking the stage at Variety’s Power of Women event presented by Lifetime on Thursday. Smith was at the event on behalf of A Is 4, a non-profit that uses the arts to destigmatize abortion, as well as WRRAPS, the Women’s Reproductive Rights Assistance project. The current freshman at University of Texas at Austin spoke about excelling in school to create her own path...
ADVOCACY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Both genders responsible for unwanted pregnancies

Regarding the letter “To avoid unwanted pregnancies, avoid sexual relations” (Sept. 12): Abortion and child care are not solely female responsibilities. These issues are for society as a whole, with both males and females taking responsibility. Restrictions posed on one gender for either of these issues is wrong and unfair. Education and well-funded services are needed to deal with these issues.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
monash.edu

Instagram can make teens feel bad about their body, but parents can help. Here’s how

Gemma Sharp, Monash University; Jasmine Fardouly, UNSW; Marilyn Bromberg, The University of Western Australia; Tama Leaver, Curtin University, and Ysabel Gerrard, University of Sheffield. Last week Facebook’s internal research revealed Instagram’s toxic effects on some young people’s body image — particularly girls. One study by Facebook of teen Instagram users...
INTERNET
healththoroughfare.com

More Than 30,000 Women Have Reported An Alteration In Their Menstrual Cycle After Receiving The COVID-19 Vaccine

After receiving the COVID-19 vaccination, 30,000 women claimed their periods changed. Per an article in the British Medical Journal, an investigation is necessary to determine why this happens. Menstrual cycles may be more severe or delayed due to immunological responses and do not constitute a risk to your health, doctors warn.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucy Burns
Scientific American

Pregnant and Unvaccinated: Delta’s Deadly Toll

She was having trouble getting a full breath. That was the first thing. The day before, Autumn Carver, seven months pregnant with her third child, had enjoyed a CrossFit class. Now a simple cough was compounded by the breathing issues, which rapidly worsened. It wasn’t long before her husband, Zach Carver, took Autumn to Community Hospital South in the couple’s hometown of Indianapolis and then began a series of heartbreaking Facebook updates.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Only women pay the price for unwanted pregnancies

Regarding the letter “To avoid unwanted pregnancies, avoid sexual relations” (Sept. 12): In response, all I can say is: Wow! The letter writer, a doctor, focused only on the woman’s responsibility, saying that only the woman has the obligation to assure she does not become pregnant. Not once did the letter writer ever say what the responsibility of the man is.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
CBS Baltimore

CDC Urges People Who Are Pregnant Or Thinking Of Becoming Pregnant To Get COVID-19 Vaccine

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJZ) — The CDC is strongly urging pregnant people, those who were recently pregnant and people who are thinking about becoming pregnant to get the COVID-19 vaccine, citing the higher risks for expectant people who get the virus. According to CDC data, through Sept. 27, more than 125,000 pregnant people have had confirmed cases of COVID-19, resulting in 22,000 hospitalizations and 161 deaths. Twenty-two of those deaths occurred in the month of August, the agency said. Symptomatic pregnant people with COVID-19 are twice as likely to end up in intensive care and have a 70% increased risk of death, the...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Clinic
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
International Business Times

Mother Flushes Newborn Baby Down Toilet After Giving Birth Inside Bathroom

A 28-year-old woman in Japan flushed her newborn baby down a toilet after giving birth inside a bathroom. The incident took place on Sept. 17, local media reported Monday. The police arrested the Thai woman, identified as Penpanassak Supaporn, on suspicion of abandoning the body of her newborn son. The woman later admitted to the charges placed against her, Japan Today reported.
INDIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Tyla

Gabby Petito's Chilling Last Text Message To Mum Revealed

The last text message sent by missing blogger Gabby Petito to her mum has been unsealed. Gabby has been missing since since 27th August after embarking on a road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. The Florida resident was reported missing two weeks later on 11th September. According to a...
CELEBRITIES
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
creators.com

Who Is Killing 10,000 Black Americans Every Year?

"Unfortunately, Jan. 6 was not an isolated event," warned FBI Director Christopher Wray last winter:. "The problem of domestic terrorism has been metastasizing across the country for a long time now, and it's not going away anytime soon." Since he became director in 2017, said Wray, FBI domestic terrorism investigations...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

24K+
Followers
17K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy