CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

The most exhilarating public art piece in SF involves singing karaoke while zooming SF's streets

By Michelle Robertson
SFGate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou have not experienced San Francisco until you’ve zipped down its crowded streets in a Filipino tricycle while belting Earth, Wind and Fire at the top of your lungs. This scenario played out on a recent Thursday afternoon in SoMa, when I joined artist Michael Arcega and filmmaker Paolo Asuncion on a joyride from St. Joseph’s Art Society to SFGATE’s offices at the San Francisco Chronicle building and beyond (SFGATE and the San Francisco Chronicle are both owned by Hearst but operate independently of one another).

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
San Francisco, CA
Entertainment
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Entertainment
The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
The Hill

Judge questions private enforcement of Texas abortion law

A federal judge questioned Texas's recently enacted law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy as the state clashed with the federal government in court Friday over the Justice Department's effort to block the measure. U.S. District Court Judge Robert Pitman gave few signs during a Friday hearing about how...
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marvin Gaye
Person
Britney Spears
The Hill

Women's March holding first post-Trump event this weekend

The Women’s March on Saturday will hold its first rally since former President Trump left office, signaling a new era for the organization that was one of the largest movements to oppose Trump. Saturday’s march will take place in a number of cities, with the headlining march happening in Washington,...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy