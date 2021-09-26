The most exhilarating public art piece in SF involves singing karaoke while zooming SF's streets

You have not experienced San Francisco until you’ve zipped down its crowded streets in a Filipino tricycle while belting Earth, Wind and Fire at the top of your lungs. This scenario played out on a recent Thursday afternoon in SoMa, when I joined artist Michael Arcega and filmmaker Paolo Asuncion on a joyride from St. Joseph’s Art Society to SFGATE’s offices at the San Francisco Chronicle building and beyond (SFGATE and the San Francisco Chronicle are both owned by Hearst but operate independently of one another).