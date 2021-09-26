Browns Game Today: Browns vs Bears injury report, schedule, live stream, TV channel, and betting preview for Week 3 NFL game

The Browns will have an ample test against the Vikings on Sunday. Kirk Cousins is both a highly effective quarterback and a much-maligned player for the Minnesota Vikings. He’s a player the Browns need to worry about the most when they travel away from the safe confines of Lake Erie, and head northwest to Minnesota to the unfriendly confines of U.S. Bank Stadium. A terrible name but a raucous place for any opposing team. A place that Cousins does just fine in.

NFL ・ 3 HOURS AGO