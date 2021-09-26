Steam beta appears to disable old versions of games

A new Steam beta released on September 23rd made a very big change to the platform, removing a feature that was often used by a lot of players: the ability to revert back to a previous version of the game. According to SteamDB, it seems like regular customers will no longer be able to access previous versions of games, and will only have access to the latest build, unless permitted by the developer. Thankfully, it seems that these older software versions have not been removed, but this change could have a very big impact for a lot of players, most notably modders, those in the speedrunning community, and those interested in preservation.

