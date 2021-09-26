CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steam beta appears to disable old versions of games

By Jack Grimshaw
NME
 6 days ago

A beta version of an upcoming Steam patch appears to remove the ability to downgrade to older versions of games. Steam is currently testing an upcoming beta version of its software. SteamDB has noticed a change in how clients connect to the content delivery network that could prevent users from switching to an older version of the game. This could have a significant impact on speedrunners and mod users. Games are only usually downgraded by users when they want to access a speedrunning exploit that has been patched out or to use mods that rely on an older version of the game.

