South Bay Musical Theatre returns to live performance this month with “SHOUT! The Mod Musical,” which hits the stage Sept. 25-Oct. 16 at the Saratoga Civic Theater. The show follows five friends in the 1960s as they redefine themselves in the face of changing attitudes about gender, using classic pop songs to illustrate these changes. The songs are tied together by sound bites ranging from ’60s commercials to letters answered by an advice columnist who thinks every problem can be solved with a “fetching new hairstyle and a new shade of lipstick.”

SARATOGA, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO