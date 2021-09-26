CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas's increased cannabis production won't solve the industry's affordability issue

Southwest Times Record
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Oct. 1, the opening of River Valley Relief Cultivation on Old Greenwood Road will give the River Valley its first medical marijuana growing facility. Scott Hardin, director of communications for the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, said Amendment 8, which was passed by voters in 2016 to legalize medical marijuana, limits the number of growers in the state to eight. The state has reached its limit of eight growers.

#Cannabis Industry#Medical Marijuana#Marijuana Plants#Fort Cannabis Co#3j Investments
