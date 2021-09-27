CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Marcus Rashford challenges the government again - and people are wondering if another U-turn is imminent

By Liam O'Dell
Indy100
Indy100
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VKANO_0c8REnLu00

After England footballer Marcus Rashford secured a U-turn from the prime minister on free school meals last year, speculation is rising that another reversal from No 10 may be coming after the sportstar turned his attention to Universal Credit .

The Mirror reports that Rashford has called on Johnson to reverse his decision to scrap the £20 increase in Universal Credit payments next month – a rise which was introduced in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Instead of removing vital support, we should be focusing on developing a long-term roadmap out of this child hunger pandemic.

“On October 6, millions lose a lifeline. It’s a move that Child Poverty Action Group says will raise child poverty to one in three,” Rashford said.

It comes after Rashford launched a national campaign with The Food Foundation to end child food poverty earlier this month, in which he called on members of the public to write to their MPs on the issue.

The charity released new data which found that 15 per cent of households with children experienced food insecurity within the past six months, with the situation “set to worsen” as a result of the planned cut to Universal Credit.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

However, given Rashford’s previous success with government U-turns, some are hoping that the star could once again force the Conservatives to reconsider their policies:

We, for one, welcome Rashford as the new leader of the opposition.

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Marcus Rashford: Manchester United forward returns to full training

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford took part in full training on Friday for the first time since having shoulder surgery. The 23-year-old England international has not played since coming on as a substitute in July's Euro 2020 final. He had been troubled by the shoulder problem for months and had...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Police must not treat flashing and harassment of women as ‘low level’, says Priti Patel

Home secretary Priti Patel has said police forces must “raise the bar” by taking harassment and flashing of women more seriously.The cabinet minister condemned a “postcode lottery” which saw some police forces in England and Wales treat these offences as “low level”.It comes as Boris Johnson also issued a strong rebuke to the police – saying the failure to tackle harassment and other forms of violence against women was “infuriating”.Ms Patel told the Daily Telegraph: “I would say to all women: give voice to these issues, please ... There is something so corrosive in society if people think that it’s OK to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Sajid Javid ‘disappointed’ as several England footballers ‘refuse to take Covid vaccine’

Sajid Javid has said he is “disappointed” after reports emerged that several England footballers are refusing to get vaccinated against Covid. The health secretary stressed that the Three Lions are “role models” and should be encouraging younger people to step forward and get jabbed. His comments came after a source told The Sun that five players in the England squad are currently unvaccinated, with three refusing outright to take the jab. One footballer is said to have claimed he is too “young and fit” to be affected by the virus while another has reportedly fallen prey to anti-vax conspiracy...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Complex

Marcus Rashford’s Social Activism Will Be Studied As Part Of GCSE Syllabus

It has been announced that students in the UK taking GCSE Media Studies will study Manchester United player Marcus Rashford’s role as an activist and social campaigner. Students will explore the 23-year-old forward’s philanthropy, specifically how he utilises social media to shine a light on pressing social issues such as structural racism, poverty and the school meal crisis.
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Rashford
Person
Boris Johnson
Yardbarker

Marcus Rashford urges Boris Johnson to axe £20 Universal Credit cut

Marcus Rashford is urging Boris Johnson not to axe the £20-a-week Universal Credit uplift. The Manchester United star warned (via Manchester Evening News): “Instead of removing vital support, we should be focusing on developing a long-term roadmap out of this child hunger pandemic.”. Rashford, 23, is not only a household...
SOCCER
The Guardian

Marcus Rashford to be included in GCSE media studies course

Marcus Rashford’s much-lauded use of social media to pursue his campaign against child food poverty and persuade the UK government to expand free school meals is to be studied by pupils as part of their GCSE media studies course. The Manchester United and England footballer has won plaudits for his...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U Turn#Uk#Universal Credit#Mirror#The Food Foundation#Conservatives#Sky#Govt
The Independent

Map shows areas hit hardest by UK’s fuel crisis as panic buying continues

A traffic light system has been drawn up to monitor the current fuel shortage crisis.According to Whitehall’s own analysis, London, the South East, the North West, the West Midlands and the East Midlands have fuel levels at less than 20 percent, putting them in the red, the Times reported.Yorkshire, the North East and Wales, places which have seen supplies increasing, have been moved from red to amber.Scotland will be moving from amber to green and Northern Ireland is already in the green.However, average fuel levels at forecourts remain at 20 percent for the fourth day running, compared with a usual...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Priti Patel says she has ‘a lot of compassion and cares deeply about people’

Home secretary Priti Patel has claimed she has “a lot of compassion” and “cares deeply about people” as she defended her department’s handling of a series of controversies.The Home Office has come under fire over the Windrush scandal and its “hostile environment” policy aimed at increasing the removal of asylum seekers and foreign-born criminals.But Ms Patel rejected the idea of an uncaring department, saying: “It’s an incredible organisation, it really is.”Speaking to The House magazine ahead of the Conservative Party’s conference in Manchester, the cabinet minister said she did not “relate” to the idea of a hostile Home Office.“For...
U.K.
The Independent

One in six children in England suffering poor mental health

One in six children in England had a mental health disorder in 2021, according to a new survey by the NHS.Figures released today by NHS Digital also show there has been a significant deterioration in mental health for children and young people in the past four years.Separately, NHS England has today accepted, in new guidance to the NHS, that up to 1.5 million people may be waiting for mental health treatment and are yet to receive it as a result of the impact of coronavirus.The survey of more than 3,600 young people found 17 per cent of children aged six...
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

England left out Jude Bellingham and Mason Greenwood with development in mind

Gareth Southgate says talented teenagers Jude Bellingham and Mason Greenwood were left out of England’s latest squad with their long-term development in mind.The Three Lions head to Andorra next week for what should be a straightforward World Cup qualifier, before welcoming Hungary to Wembley as the road to Qatar continues.England have a four-point cushion at the top of Group I with four games left, with Southgate balancing the need to get to next year’s tournament and ensuring his young players’ progress is not stunted.Confirming your #ThreeLions squad for October! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/nY96EqnmpL— England (@England) September 30, 2021Greenwood withdrew from the provisional...
SPORTS
punditarena.com

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer provides update on Marcus Rashford return

He is nearing a return, but he’s not there yet. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has provided an update on Marcus Rashford’s return from injury. Rashford had surgery in his shoulder after Euro 2020, which kept him out for the start of this season, and it seems he won’t be back as soon as some Manchester United fans will have hoped.
SOCCER
Telegraph

War on cash intensifies as shoppers banned from spending notes and coins

Dozens of towns and cities have turned into “cash deserts” where shoppers are regularly blocked from paying with notes and coins. In some areas almost half of people have been barred from paying in cash this year, according to a major survey of consumers conducted for Telegraph Money by cash machine provider Cardtronics.
ECONOMY
The Independent

‘Get out and get another job,’ Sajid Javid tells unvaccinated care workers

Care home workers who are not willing to get the Covid jab should “get out and get another job”, the health secretary Sajid Javid has said in a stinging attack on vaccine refuseniks.Trade unions and care home providers have warned that the sector faces a staffing crisis if thousands of workers lose their jobs for failing a legal requirement to get the vaccine.The National Care Association has called for a pause in compulsory vaccinations, arguing that the policy could lead to substandard care or see some homes having to shut their doors.Asked on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme if he...
WORLD
The Independent

Only four per cent of Britons think Brexit has gone ‘very well’

Only 4 per cent of Britons think that Brexit has gone “very well” since the end of the transition period, a new YouGov poll has suggested.A total of 6546 people responded to the pollster on Wednesday, answering the question of whether Britain had fared “well or badly” since 31 December last year.While 14 per cent of respondents believed things had gone “fairly well”, 21 per cent of those asked said the effects of Brexit had been neither positive nor negative.On the other hand, 21 per cent of those polled believed the post-Brexit period had gone “fairly badly”, with another...
U.K.
The Independent

Tory donor who hired Carrie Johnson lobbied government for game reserve money

A conservation charity run by a Conservative Party donor who hired the prime minister’s wife Carrie Johnson lobbied the government in an attempt to purchase a game reserve in Africa, it has emerged.Boris Johnson’s partner become director of communications at the Aspinall Foundation months after the charity asked environment minister Zac Goldsmith for government support to buy the wildlife reserve in South Africa, emails show.The emails obtained by The Telegraph also show that Damian Aspinall – the head of the charity – contacted Lord Goldsmith minister about support for Britain’s zoos in the aftermath of the Covid lockdown.In April...
PETS
The Independent

Universal Credit cut will be ‘devastating’ for the most vulnerable, says charity

Some people living with cancer may end up turning to payday lenders after the £20-a-week uplift in Universal Credit is removed, a charity is warning.Macmillan Cancer Support said its own research suggests that some people living with cancer could be forced to turn to payday lenders and “high-risk” finance due to the cut, which comes at a time when some living costs, such as energy bills, have been rising sharply.Research for the charity in 2020 indicated that people with cancer can be generally more likely to take out a high-interest, high-risk loan than to borrow money from their bank or...
CHARITIES
Indy100

Indy100

88K+
Followers
5K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy