CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Soldiers available to drive ambulances 'for long run'

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoldiers will be available to drive ambulances "for the long run", Scottish Secretary Alister Jack has said. Military personnel began non-emergency driving in Scotland this weekend, in a bid to alleviate pressure on the NHS. Mr Jack said soldiers were on standby to deploy "at the drop of a hat"...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

UK: Soldiers to start driving fuel tankers in coming days

The British government's reserve tanker fleet was being deployed Wednesday to help deliver gasoline to empty pumps across the U.K., and military drivers will begin operating fuel tankers in the coming days to ease the country's fuel-supply crisis, a top official said.Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said the first of dozens of troops trained to operate gasoline tanker trucks will start appearing on the roads within days. “It takes, sometimes, a few days to get troops on the ground. We have decided to do that. I think in the next couple of days you will see some soldiers driving tankers,”...
INDUSTRY
WWLP 22News

Long hospital wait times impacting ambulance services

NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For those at North Greenbush Ambulance, they’ve been busier than ever. “More people want to go to the hospital, and are going to the hospital,” explained Ryan French, North Greenbush Ambulance Director of Operations. During the height of the pandemic, many were too afraid to...
NORTH GREENBUSH, NY
The Independent

Union leaders attack move to extend relaxation of lorry drivers’ hours

Union leaders have attacked moves to extend the relaxation of lorry drivers’ hours amid the current shortage of workers in the sector.Unite said the maximum number of hours that drivers can drive, due to end on Sunday, will be extended to the end of October.Ministers are to consider extending the change into the new year, said Unite.General secretary Sharon Graham said: “This is yet another knee-jerk response to a crisis which has been building for nearly 20 years – and the blame for that lies entirely at the door of the employers, and their willing partners, the Government”“Years of suppressing...
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alister Jack
Person
Humza Yousaf
Person
Anthony Phillips
The Independent

Sarah Everard spent ‘last hours on Earth with very worst of humanity,’ says mother

Sarah Everard “spent her last hours on Earth with the very worst of humanity” her mother has said, on the eve of killer Wayne Couzens’s sentencing.Reading a statement at the Old Bailey in London, Susan Everard said she was “tormented” by the thought of what her daughter had endured.“She lost her life because Wayne Couzens wanted to satisfy his perverted desires,” she said.The mother said she was “repulsed” by the thought of what the former Metropolitan Police officer had done to her daughter, adding: “I am outraged that he masqueraded as a policeman in order to get what he...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Warnings instead of prosecution for Class A drug users

People caught with Class A drugs in Scotland could be given a police warning instead of facing prosecution. Officers can already issue a formal warning for possession of lower category drugs. Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain told MSPs this would now include Class A drugs in a bid to address the...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

War on cash intensifies as shoppers banned from spending notes and coins

Dozens of towns and cities have turned into “cash deserts” where shoppers are regularly blocked from paying with notes and coins. In some areas almost half of people have been barred from paying in cash this year, according to a major survey of consumers conducted for Telegraph Money by cash machine provider Cardtronics.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Service#Ambulances#Scottish Government#Nhs#The Ministry Of Defence#Squadron#The British Red Cross
The Independent

Couple endures ‘nightmare’ honeymoon in Barbados as bride has to isolate in ‘jail-like’ quarantine facility

A couple endured a “nightmare” honeymoon in Barbados after the bride tested positive for Covid-19 and had to spend 10 days in a “jail-like” quarantine facility.Amy, 27, and Alberto, 33, from Chiswick got married in Ireland before travelling to the Caribbean island nation three days later.They had both tested negative for coronavirus before their flight, but were required to take a second test on arrival. The next day, Amy received a positive result, necessitating 10 days of self-isolation.“She was so scared and was crying, it was horrible,” Alberto told the Daily Mail. “I stayed on the phone with her all...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
International Business Times

Prison Escapee Surprisingly Turns Himself In After 30 Years Due To COVID-19

A 64-year-old prison escapee in New South Wales (NSW), Australia, who has been on the run for nearly 30 years has surrendered to police. Darko Desic handed himself in to authorities Sunday after the COVID-19 pandemic left him homeless, local media outlet 7News.com.au reported. The Yugoslavian-born man was 13 months...
WORLD
BBC

Annabel Wright death: Family calls for ban on acne drug for teenagers

The family of a teenage girl who believe her death was linked to her use of an acne drug is calling for tighter regulations on the product. Annabel Wright, 15, who was prescribed a course of Roaccutane, was discovered dead in her bedroom at her home near Ripon in North Yorkshire on 1 May 2019.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Red Cross
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Benzinga

Scotland Decriminalizes Possession Of Class A Drugs (Cocaine, Heroin, LSD, MDMA, Shrooms) Amid A Drug Death Crisis

In Scotland, possession of Class A drugs was effectively decriminalized. This classification includes cocaine, heroin, LSD, MDMA, and hallucinogenic mushrooms. The Ombudsman, Dorothy Bain, presented a statement in the Scottish Parliament announcing that people found in possession of class A drugs can now avoid prosecution. Thus, the police will have...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘It isn’t fit for animals’: Asylum seekers forced to sleep in 24-bed hostel rooms despite coronavirus risk

Hundreds of asylum seekers have been placed in a hostel where they are forced to share bedrooms crammed with multiple triple bunk beds despite the risk of coronavirus spreading, The Independent has learned.Around 500 men are currently staying at a hostel in Southwark, south London, despite the local council having deemed the facility unsafe to house rough sleepers last year due to the inability to maintain social distancing.A Covid outbreak at the site in recent weeks has led to a number of people being infected. The Home Office would not disclose how many. Residents have reported incidents where their...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

UK police officer murdered woman after false coronavirus arrest: court

A serving British police officer kidnapped a woman as she walked home, falsely arresting her on the pretence of breaching coronavirus restrictions, before raping and murdering her, a court was told on Wednesday. The disappearance of Sarah Everard during a national lockdown in March was one of Britain's most high-profile missing person investigations and sparked protests and a debate about women's safety on the streets. Wayne Couzens, 48, who served with the elite diplomatic protection unit of London's Metropolitan Police, admitted her kidnapping, rape and murder in July. Everard, who had been visiting a friend in Clapham, south London, was strangled then set on fire. Her remains were found in woodland a week after she was snatched.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘Saved from a horrible fate’: Legal heroin prescribed to hundreds of UK drug users, figures reveal

Hundreds of people addicted to heroin in the UK are benefitting from a free legal supply of the drug, new figures show.The Independent can reveal that 280 people received a prescription for diamorphine – medical-grade heroin – in 2017-18, via a freedom of information request to Public Health England (PHE) by Release, a drugs charity offering legal advice and support.Under PHE guidelines, diamorphine is usually offered as a last resort after other forms of treatment, such as methadone and buprenorphine, have proven unsuccessful. “I’ve seen firsthand how diamorphine could help people recover to the point where they were able to...
HEALTH
newschain

Nursery closed after death of child

A nursery has been closed amid “serious safeguarding concerns” following the death of a child. Jelly Beans Day Nursery in Ashford, Kent, was closed by Ofsted after an infant suffered a medical emergency on September 23 and later died. Further details about the child’s death have yet to be revealed...
WORLD
kezi.com

UK could ask soldiers to deliver fuel as service stations run dry

The UK government could ask the military to deliver gasoline to service stations after a shortage of tanker drivers forced some to close last week, triggering a spate of panic buying by British motorists. With thousands of service stations running dry, the government announced a series of emergency measures over...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
localsyr.com

Hospital staffing causes long waits for ambulance crews even before vaccine mandate

FULTON, N.Y. — When you call 9-1-1 for a medical emergency, crews rush into action. That rush, however, is slowed when they arrive at hospitals. “Our crews sometimes wait anywhere to an hour, two hours,” said Menter Ambulance Service President and CEO Zachary Menter. “We’ve hit the three hour mark at times. It’s very concerning.”
SYRACUSE, NY
Times Daily

US soldier wins long fight to get Afghan translator asylum

Army combat veteran Spencer Sullivan has never felt more victorious. Support local journalism reporting on your community. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy