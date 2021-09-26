These foods are more common in diets of people with bowl diseases

Credit: CC0 Public Domain

In a new study from the Georgia State University, researchers found foods such as French fries, cheese, cookies, soda, and sports and energy drinks are common in the diets of United States adults with inflammatory bowel disease.

They analyzed the National Health Interview Survey 2015 to determine the food intake and frequency of consumption for US adults with inflammatory bowel disease. The survey assessed 26 foods.

The findings reveal that foods typically labeled as junk food was associated with inflammatory bowel disease.

Inflammatory bowel disease, which features chronic inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract, affects three million US adults. There are two types of conditions, Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis.

Common symptoms of inflammatory bowel disease include persistent diarrhea, abdominal pain, rectal bleeding or bloody stools, weight loss, and fatigue, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In the study, the team found that a greater number of people with inflammatory bowel disease ate French fries, and they also ate more cheese and cookies and drank less than 100% fruit juice compared to people without the disease.

Consuming fries and sports and energy drinks and frequently drinking soda were significantly associated with receiving a diagnosis of inflammatory bowel disease.

Consuming milk or popcorn was less likely linked to receiving this diagnosis.

While foods typically labeled as junk food was positively linked to inflammatory bowel disease, the team found the eating patterns of people with and without this disease to be very similar.

They suggest it’s important to explore environmental factors (for example, food deserts), food processing (such as frying), and potential bioactive food components that can induce intestinal inflammation and increase susceptibility to inflammatory bowel disease.

The study is published in PLOS ONE. One author of the study is Moon Han.

