Blue Jays: Where does Teoscar Hernandez rank among AL outfielders?
Often overshadowed by his teammates, Teoscar Hernandez has put up some truly elite numbers for the Blue Jays in 2021. How does he rank among AL outfielders?. Despite missing some time early in the season with a stint on the Covid IL, Hernandez is among American League leaders in several offensive categories. He doesn’t always get the attention that he deserves because the presence of and MVP-level performances from Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Marcus Semien, and others like Bo Bichette and George Springer get more headlines a lot of the time as well.jaysjournal.com
