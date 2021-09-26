CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Blue Jays: Where does Teoscar Hernandez rank among AL outfielders?

By Chris Henderson
FanSided
FanSided
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOften overshadowed by his teammates, Teoscar Hernandez has put up some truly elite numbers for the Blue Jays in 2021. How does he rank among AL outfielders?. Despite missing some time early in the season with a stint on the Covid IL, Hernandez is among American League leaders in several offensive categories. He doesn’t always get the attention that he deserves because the presence of and MVP-level performances from Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Marcus Semien, and others like Bo Bichette and George Springer get more headlines a lot of the time as well.

jaysjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Braves: Freddie Freeman makes free agency plans crystal clear

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman shares his plans for free agency this winter. Freddie Freeman has only played for the Atlanta Braves, but the reigning NL MVP will be hitting free agency this offseason. Drafted out of high school by the Braves in 2007, Freeman has only donned an...
MLB
FanSided

Cardinals DFA pitcher who talked back to Yadier Molina

It turns out getting into an argument with Yadier Molina isn’t the best way to keep a roster spot on the St. Louis Cardinals down the stretch. Daniel Ponce de Leon has been designated for assignment with just two weeks left in the MLB season, making wIt turns out getting into an argument with Yadier Molina isn’t the best way to keep a roster spot on the St. Louis Cardinals down the stretch.ay for minor-league pitcher Brandon Waddell, who has been recalled from Triple-A Memphis. Waddell will likely fill a bullpen role.
MLB
timestelegram.com

Yankees' path to AL playoffs: What to know as they battle Red Sox and Blue Jays

This is all right in front of the Yankees. One ticket to MLB’s October tournament is available, with two series remaining against their rivals in the AL wild card race. Beginning on Friday night at Fenway Park, the Yankees play three games against the wild-card leading Boston Red Sox (88-65).
MLB
Yardbarker

Ranking Blue Jays’ 3 Most Valuable Players in 2021

The Toronto Blue Jays are having an exciting 2021 season. Not many folks expected the club to contend for a playoff bid this year, but with less than two weeks remaining in the regular season, Toronto is still firmly in the mix. Baseball is a team sport, but there are...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Semien
Person
George Springer
Person
Bo Bichette
Person
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Person
Aaron Judge
Yardbarker

Blue Jays Lose 3rd Straight, Drop 2 Games Back of AL Wild Card

George Springer turned around and started sprinting towards the Target Field wall. But after a few strides, the Blue Jays' center fielder pulled up and watched Byron Buxton's deep fly ball clear the fence and drop onto the lawn, 416 feet from home plate. The third-inning jack by Buxton capped...
MLB
Yardbarker

Where Does Struggling Ryu Fit Into Blue Jays' Playoff Run?

TORONTO — Imagine you had a crystal ball. Let's say, before the season began, this crystal ball—without telling you anything about the season itself—prophesized the Blue Jays would play in the 2021 AL wild-card game. At that same time, if someone asked you who would start the wild-card game, the...
MLB
USA Today

Baz wins debut, AL East-leading Rays beat Blue Jays 6-4

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Shane Baz pitched two-hit ball for five innings to win his major league debut and the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays cut Toronto’s lead in the wild-card chase, holding off the Blue Jays 6-4 on Monday night. Tampa Bay holds a seven-game advantage over second-place...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Outfielder#The Blue Jays#Covid#Mvp#Dominican#The American League
wruf.com

Yankees Overtake Blue Jays for AL Wild Card Spot

The New York Yankees (86-67) completed their sweep of the Texas Rangers (55-97) with a 7-3 win on Wednesday. With the win, the Yankees overtake the Toronto Blue Jays (85-67) for the second American League Wild Card spot. The AL Wild Card race will likely come down to the Blue...
MLB
Fox News

Blue Jays beat Twins 6-1; stay 2 back in AL wild-card race

Teoscar Hernández, Marcus Semien and George Springer homered, and the Toronto Blue Jays held their position in the playoff chase by beating the Minnesota Twins 6-1 Saturday night. Robbie Ray (13-6) scattered three hits in six innings as the Blue Jays ended a three-game slide. Toronto stayed two games behind...
MLB
chatsports.com

Blue Jays: Berrios is quietly ranking on the Major League leaderboards

Jose Berrios has been playing well for the Blue Jays as of late, a good sign after what the club had to give up in order to bring him North of the border. After sending top prospects Austin Martin and Simeon Woods-Richardson the opposite way to Minnesota, Berrios had a great start in Toronto but did struggle on the August road trip, giving up eight earned runs through 9.0 innings with seven walks to six strikeouts through two outings.
MLB
610 Sports Radio

Former Blue Jays, Tigers outfielder Anthony Gose returns to big leagues as pitcher

After a five-year hiatus, former Blue Jays and Tigers outfielder Anthony Gose is reportedly headed back to the big leagues, this time as a pitcher for the Cleveland Indians. Gose, who owns a career .240/.309/.348 slash line with 12 homers, 69 RBI and 57 steals at the major-league level (372 games), began his transition to pitcher in 2017, working his way up from High-A to Triple-A Columbus, where he has pitched to a 3.55 ERA across 33 innings of relief work this year. He’s been especially dominant of late, not allowing a run in his last 11 outings (13 innings) with 21 strikeouts against just six walks during that span.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
New York Post

Blue Jays vs. Rays line, prediction: Take Under in AL East showdown

Shane Baz, one of MLB’s most highly rated prospects, makes his debut on Monday for the Tampa Bay Rays against Robbie Ray and the Toronto Blue Jays in a potential playoff preview. Ray has pitched his way into the AL’s Cy Young conversation by allowing three runs or fewer in...
MLB
chatsports.com

Blue Jays: The AL is afraid of this team – and with good reason

Another Sunday in the books and another series win for the Blue Jays, a common theme in the month of September that has this team on a historic run and is garnering attention from quite a few different parties across the league. While the Blue Jays seemed to be counted...
MLB
chatsports.com

Blue Jays: 2021 Positional Players, Where did they go?

The Blue Jays have had a successful 2021 season and are in the midst of pushing towards a Wild Card position. Throughout the year they have used several players, some of which they have moved on from. The casual Blue Jays fan may not know where they have gone or how they are doing, and I thought it would be fun to see where some of the positional players have landed and how they have faired.
MLB
NBC Sports

Where Conor McGregor’s first pitch ranks among worst in history

Conor McGregor is a baddddd man with baddddd aim. The MMA superstar took the mound at Wrigley Field on Tuesday and delivered a ceremonial first pitch so horrid you need to see it to believe it:. It’s an undeniably embarrassing first pitch, but is it the worst?. There’s a storied...
MLB
FanSided

FanSided

153K+
Followers
346K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy