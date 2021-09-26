CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Tanguy Ndombele is exactly the breath of fresh air that Tottenham are desperately craving for

By Evan Lewis
newsbrig.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a reason why over 1 billion watch football on a consistent basis. Usually, it’s because they have some kind of emotional attachment to a certain club or player but more often than not, it’s because of the sheer amount of fun these human beings provide them with. System, tactics,...

newsbrig.com

Comments / 0

Related
fourfourtwo.com

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo calls for patience with Tanguy Ndombele

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo has urged for patience with midfielder Tanguy Ndombele. The Frenchman made his first appearance of the season in Thursday’s 2-2 Europa Conference League draw with Rennes, having asked to leave the club before the campaign started. The club’s record buy has been inconsistent since his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Tottenham captain Lloris: Tanguy needs games, games, games

Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris has called on Tanguy Ndombele to make a bigger contribution. Lloris called for his fellow Frenchman Ndombele to assume more responsibility in the dressing room and on the pitch, but says he has “no doubt" the maverick France midfielder will come good. “Tanguy needs games, games,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronaldinho
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Jose Mourinho
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Giovani Lo Celso
Person
Wesley Sneijder
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Tanguy Ndombele
Person
Diogo Jota
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
Gareth Bale
fourfourtwo.com

Tottenham transfer news: Jose Mourinho wants Tanguy Ndombele reunion at Roma

Jose Mourinho is interested in reuniting with Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele at Roma, according to reports. The capital club’s form has dropped off recently after a superb start to the season, and central midfield has been identified as an area that needs strengthened. Calciomercato.com reports that Ndombele fits the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Jose Mourinho 'eyes shock reunion with Tanguy Ndombele' at Roma, despite repeatedly criticising French midfielder for not living up to his potential while in charge of Spurs

Tanguy Ndombele could be offered a way out of Tottenham Hotspur by Jose Mourinho, with the former Spurs manager reportedly eager to be reunited with the midfielder in Rome. According to Calciomercato.com, the Roma manager has identified the midfield as his team's weak link and is looking to bolster his options in that area.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham vs NS Mura: Five things we learned as Harry Kane bags hat-trick in Europa Conference League

Tottenham picked up their first ever Europa Conference League victory as they swatted aside Slovenian champions NS Mura 5-1 on Thursday evening.A penalty from Dele Alli and a lovely finish from Giovani Lo Celso handed Nuno Espirito Santo’s side a comfortably first half lead at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.Ziga Kous pulled one back for the visitors with a stunning volley from the edge of the area, but substitute Harry Kane made sure of the points with a 20-minute hat-trick.The performance will not erase memories of three consecutive Premier League defeats, including a one-sided beatdown from Arsenal last weekend. But...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Chelsea#Manchester United#Brazilian#Portuguese#Real Madrid
The Independent

Ronald Koeman says Barcelona departure rumours are ‘true’

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman says the rumours he is going to be sacked are likely “true” amid a crisis at the Catalan club.Barca have had their worst ever start to the Champions League following defeats by Bayern Munich and Benfica, and they sit in sixth in the La Liga after three wins and three draws.Koeman faced similar rumours of being fired last season but remained in charge of the side, but this time he doesn’t seem so confident he will stay in the post.He said on Friday: “The club have said nothing to me. I’ve learned that the president was...
SOCCER
AFP

PSG's dominance makes Messi a pure luxury in Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain are already surging clear towards the Ligue 1 title in France even as Lionel Messi has so far been held back for the Champions League, in which he got his first goal for his new club in midweek. Messi's majestic strike sealed a 2-0 win over Pep Guardiola's Manchester City that sent out a statement to the rest of Europe, PSG confirming that they are leading contenders to go all the way in the Champions League. That is why they signed Messi, as they look to win the European Cup for the first time, and that is why Messi came to Paris following his departure from Barcelona, convinced that the Qatar-owned club offered him the best chance to get his hands on a trophy that has eluded him since 2015. It was just the third time the 34-year-old Argentine had started alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the PSG attack since he made his debut off the bench in a 2-0 Ligue 1 win at Reims in late August.
SOCCER
AFP

Barcelona thumped and Chelsea beaten as Ronaldo rescues Man Utd

Barcelona plunged even further into crisis on Wednesday with a thumping Champions League defeat at Benfica while holders Chelsea were beaten by Juventus but Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed a precious last-gasp winner for Manchester United. Barcelona's defeat leaves Koeman -- who took Benfica to the Champions League quarter-finals in 2006 -- in an even more fragile position.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
Soccer
Inter Milan
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
FanSided

Ansu Fati is a breath of fresh air for Barcelona

Barcelona got a much needed win over the weekend against Levant after back-to-back draws against Granada and Cadiz, respectively. But it was the return of Ansu Fati that stole the show. The 18-year-old was making his return from a knee injury that required multiple surgeries and sidelined him for 10...
SOCCER
washingtonnewsday.com

After a superb performance against Tottenham, Arsenal has found fresh hope.

After a superb performance against Tottenham, Arsenal has found fresh hope. Arsenal fans have cause to feel that, despite what appeared to be another catastrophic season on the horizon, things are finally going in the right direction. Martin Keown, a former Arsenal defender who now works as a BBC pundit,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Rangers coach Steven Gerrard calls for more severe punishments to tackle racism after Glen Kamara is booed

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has called for more severe punishments for racist abuse in football after Glen Kamara was booed during the team’s Europa League match at Sparta Prague on Thursday.Kamara was jeered by the home crowd just six months after being racially abused by Slavia Prague’s Ondrej Kudela. Sparta released a statement about the incident and said the claims of racism were “unfounded accusations” and are “desperate and ridiculous”.“I’ve spoken to Glen, he is okay, but our conversation will remain private,” said Gerrard. “Sadly, these things keep raising their head far too often and, unfortunately, the punishments are not...
UEFA
KEYT

Spain calls up Barcelona teenager Gavi for Italy semifinal

MADRID (AP) — Luis Enrique has called up 17-year-old midfielder Gavi Páez for Spain’s semifinal against Italy next week. Gavi debuted for Barcelona only a month ago. Since then he has become one of the few bright spots for his struggling club. Spain has a shot at European champion Italy in Milan in the Nations League final four next Wednesday, three months after their Euro 2020 semifinal. The winner will face France or Belgium in the Nations League final in Turin on Oct. 10.
SOCCER
The Independent

Liverpool team news LIVE: Press conference updates as Jurgen Klopp speaks ahead of Man City clash

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp described Manchester City as the best team in Europe and said his side would have to defend superbly in Sunday’s clash between the top two teams in the Premier League.Liverpool are the only unbeaten team left in the league and are top of the standings with 14 points, one point above Pep Guardiola’s City.Klopp said City would be looking to hit back after their midweek Champions League loss at Paris St Germain, adding that the contest at Anfield -- where Liverpool lost 4-1 in last season’s fixture -- would be a “complex football challenge”.“We have to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mikel Arteta welcomes pressure to deliver success as Arsenal upturn gathers pace

Mikel Arteta feels it is right that every Arsenal defeat should be viewed as a crisis – with the Gunners boss determined to keep things moving forward in a positive direction this season.Arsenal beat north London rivals Tottenham 3-1 on Sunday to record a third straight Premier League win, although it was at a cost with midfielder Granit Xhaka facing up to three months on the sidelines with a knee problem.The mood around the club is now the polar opposite to a month ago, when three successive defeats in their opening league games again saw questions raised over the direction...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy