NFL

ProCanes Week Two Highlights and NFL Week Three Preview

By Jake Marcus
stateoftheu.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeek Two ProCane of the Week: WR/KJ Osborn - In the Cardinals-Vikings 34-33 game last Sunday, the standout wide receivers for fantasy purposes for each respective team ended up being Rondale Moore for Arizona and KJ Osborn for Minnesota. The first stands only 5’7” but is a former four-star recruit and is uber-athletic, which resulted in his second round draft slot. The latter is a former two-star recruit who had to wait until the sixth round to get his name called on draft night in 2020, who is the poster child of the “make-it” attitude due to his countless hours after practice spent at the JUGS machine.

